Great American Media Announces Launch of New Streaming Platform Coming in 2026, Pure Flix Familia

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced the launch of Pure Flix Familia, a dedicated Spanish-Language platform coming in 2026. The new service will offer values-based entertainment, including original movies, series and curated content entirely in Spanish, and rooted in values that millions of families share.

With this launch, Great American Media becomes the only entertainment company building a multi-platform ecosystem entirely centered on faith, family, and country. While Pure Flix remains the company's flagship streaming platform, Pure Flix Familia represents the next step in a long-term strategy to serve audiences who have been overlooked by Hollywood and the mainstream media.

"We are expanding our streaming footprint with purpose," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "Families deserve a place where the content they watch reflects what they believe. Launching a dedicated Spanish-language platform allows us to serve a rapidly growing community that shares our commitment to faith and family and has been overlooked by the marketplace for far too long. Pure Flix Familia is an extension of our mission and a declaration that we are here to serve every family who wants entertainment they can trust."

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and home of one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media has a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on GFam+ app. Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices. Connect with Great American Media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube TV, LinkedIn and X.

