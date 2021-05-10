Fresh Start Caring for Kids Foundation Presents Sixth Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Hosted by Jermaine Dye (Chicago White Sox, 2005 World Series MVP) on May 23-24, 2021

"We are honored to have so many faithful stakeholders who are excited to partner with us for such a rewarding weekend of fun and fellowship to give children who have deformities a new lease on life. No child should be denied surgery due to lack of insurance or lack of financial resources. We are truly excited to bring together some of the biggest celebrities and professional athletes to help raise awareness of the great work performed by Fresh Start Caring For Kids Foundation," says Utica J. Gray, PhD, National Director of Fresh Start Caring For Kids.

"The COVID pandemic has been an undoubtedly challenging time for many of us across the country. Myself, the Board, and all of our volunteer members are very excited to provide something positive to look forward to as we come together and give a fresh start to children through the gift of reconstructive surgery," says Jermaine Dye, longtime supporter of Fresh Start.

Celebrities and athletes Jermaine Dye, Marcus Allen, Chris Hale, Vince Coleman, Wendell Davis, Richard Dent, Grant Fuhr, Chuck Garfien, Harold Green, Mike Huff, Bo Jackson, Patrick Mannelly, Mark Mulder, Adam Russell, Herm Schneider, and Sterling Sharpe, to name a few, have all signed on to join in the mission of helping disadvantaged children. The goal is to raise $125,000 to ensure that patients and their families incur absolutely no cost for the surgeries and related medical care provided by Fresh Start Caring For Kids Foundation.

The event will begin with a Celebrity Shootout during the afternoon of Sunday, May 23, which will be followed by a Pre-Tournament Dinner and a Post-Dinner VIP Party (for special guests). Auction items to be featured during the Pre-Tournament Dinner will include exclusive experience packages, sports memorabilia, jewelry, and accessories. Each foursome will be paired with a celebrity for the Monday, May 24, golf tournament, which will begin with a shotgun start at 9:00am. A luncheon and awards ceremony will follow the conclusion of the tournament.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected]. For more information about the event, click here.

ABOUT FRESH START CARING FOR KIDS FOUNDATION

Fresh Start Caring For Kids Foundation is a joint venture between Fresh Start Surgical Gifts (based in San Diego, CA) and The Plastic Surgery Foundation (based in Chicago). Fresh Start Caring For Kids Foundation launched in Chicago with its first surgery weekend at The University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in June 2014. During the first seven years of its Chicago expansion, the organization has served 100 patients and has provided more than $3.5 million in donated medical care from volunteer medical professionals. The goal is to boost these numbers in the coming years, offering more Chicago-area children the gift of improved quality of life, self-esteem, confidence, and acceptance. Every child deserves the best medical care possible, and 100% of every donation benefits the medical care of Fresh Start patients.

SOURCE Fresh Start Surgical Gifts