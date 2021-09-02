Fresh Start Surgical Gifts & Fresh Start Caring For Kids To Provide $900,000 Worth Of Transformative Medical Care To Patients On Surgery Weekend In September

Fresh Start is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost at all to the patient and their family. The medical personnel, comprised of world-renowned surgeons and their staff, generously donate their time and talent to deliver much-needed medical care and give these children a chance to lead a life beyond their condition.

"Surgery Weekend is where our vision comes to life, and where the lives of each child we help are truly changed," says Shari Brasher.

"Surgery Weekend is where our vision comes to life, and where the lives of each child we help is truly changed, says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "We wouldn't be able to do what we do without our amazing partners, volunteers, and doctors who offer their time pro bono."

Each year, Fresh Start in Chicago hosts three Surgery Weekend cycles, while the San Diego location hosts six cycles. At each cycle, two days of intensive surgeries are performed by highly qualified medical professionals, in addition to supporting medical treatments, laser treatments, and speech therapy for an additional 45 kids. Fresh Start and the medical personnel are committed to caring for every patient for the long-term, vowing to extend treatment for as long as it takes until the desired result is achieved. Patients and their parents are lodged with host families and partner hotels or Ronald McDonald House.

Since Fresh Start's founding in 1991, 8,527 children have received medical care, valued at $51,927,102. Despite this, there are still so many more children who need high-quality medical care but lack the financial means to do so. Fresh Start is determined to fulfill their mission of making world-class medical care available to every disadvantaged child in need.

As always, all the medical care provided to patients is completely free for their family. 100% of all financial contributions go toward providing patients with free, comprehensive medical care and every dollar gifted allows Fresh Start to gift five dollars in medical services. Every donation is put to the highest use, ensuring that the children's needs come first.

For information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, please visit FreshStart.org. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT FRESH START SURGICAL GIFTS & FRESH START CARING FOR KIDS FOUNDATION

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is a San Diego based non-profit organization dedicated to providing long-term, comprehensive surgeries and supporting treatments to disadvantaged infants, children, and teens with physical and cosmetic deformities. Fresh Start brings children from across the United States and around the world to San Diego, to receive medical care at Rady Children's Hospital, completely free of charge. Fresh Start Caring For Kids Foundation is a joint venture between Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and The Plastic Surgery Foundation (based in Chicago). Fresh Start Caring For Kids Foundation launched in Chicago at The University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in June 2014. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org.

SOURCE Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

Related Links

https://www.freshstart.org

