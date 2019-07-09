Fresh Start To Summer: Einstein Bros. Bagels Hosts Summer Adventure Sweepstakes

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros.® Bagels is kicking off its Summer Adventure Sweepstakes. Beginning July 8 through July 31, 2019, guests can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a three-night vacation for four to Universal Orlando Resort by visiting www.einsteinbros.com/summersweeps.

"Just as we provide guests a fresh start to their mornings with our fresh-baked bagels, we also wanted to give the opportunity for a fresh start to summer fun," said Michelle Martin, director of national promotions and media at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "We are looking forward to choosing the winners of one of our biggest sweepstakes ever."

All guests who enter for a chance to win the Summer Adventure Sweepstakes will automatically receive a coupon for $2 off any $5 purchase to redeem at participating Einstein Bros. Bagels locations. The Summer Adventure Sweepstakes grand prize also includes Bagels & Coffee for four for the rest of summer from Einstein Bros. Bagels, as well as a trip to Universal Orlando Resort that includes:

Roundtrip airfare to Orlando, Florida

Admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure theme parks, plus Universal's Volcano Bay water theme park

Accommodations at a Universal Orlando Resort hotel

Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando

Three second prizes will be awarded as well, and include:

Free Bagels & Coffee for a year

A Summer Fun Kit, which includes a bagel pool float and assorted Einstein Bros. Bagels gear

Participants are allowed one entry per person. To view complete official rules and to enter, visit www.einsteinbros.com/summersweeps.

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always cooking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels

