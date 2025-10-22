Fresh Thyme Market Announces 2025 Freshest MVP Awards

Natural Grocer Recognizes Most Valuable Partners with Top Supplier Honors

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Midwest-based better-for-you grocer committed to fostering healthier communities, Fresh Thyme Market is celebrating supplier partners who go above and beyond in delivering on its brand pillars of quality, experience and community. The 2025 Freshest MVP (Most Valuable Partner) Awards recognize partners that fuel innovative products and drive both category and brand growth. Through an uncompromising commitment to partnership, these companies advance Fresh Thyme's mission to provide fresh, healthy food and stay ahead of evolving customer trends.

"Our vendor and service partners are vital to our success," said Liz Zolcak, President of Fresh Thyme Market. "They share our values, embrace innovation and collaborate with us to deliver a meaningful shopping and working experience. That's what true partnership looks like."

Selected by Fresh Thyme Market teams across all departments and product categories, the 2025 Freshest MVP honorees are:

Martori Farms has a deep-rooted commitment to quality and collaboration that has made them a standout produce partner. The company recently helped Fresh Thyme launch two exclusive melon varieties—Sundrop and Honey Pear—along with several other seasonal melons that generated outstanding sales and category growth along with distinctive, flavorful fruit.

Primal Kitchen leads the charge with impactful promotions and engaging in-store and digital displays that drive shopper excitement. Ensuring innovation reaches the shelves quickly, they are consistently first and fast with new item launches that reflect a focus on execution and excellence at every level.

Across an impressive assortment of categories that includes fast-growing Active Nutrition, Ancient Nutrition drives industry-leading market-share growth. This team is a strategic Joint Business Partner, providing category insights and in-store retail support along with growing sales. A steward of Regenerative Agriculture, Ancient Nutrition has also been instrumental in educating Fresh Thyme team members and customers about this holistic approach to food and farming.

Delivering premium Certified Angus Beef® products and exceptional service, National Beef supports Fresh Thyme with on-time deliveries, reliable communication and pricing that balances quality with extraordinary value. As a result, Fresh Thyme customers gain access to restaurant-quality eating experiences in the convenience of their own homes.

A forward-thinking product strategy from Blount Fine Foods means Fresh Thyme customers are met with flavorful, ready-to-enjoy options that reflect the latest culinary trends. Their top-tier hot soup program and fresh, convenient meal solutions have fueled growth in these categories, resonating with health-conscious consumers.

Unistar Plastics has long supplied Fresh Thyme stores with essential packaging to help support the quality of products and the store experience for both teams and customers. This standout vendor also recently helped test and refine a new bag program, showing the kind of responsiveness and commitment to continuous improvement that drives results year after year.

The Radian Group's sophisticated data insights have sharpened Fresh Thyme's merchandising strategies, creating a positive experience for customers. Additionally, they built a valuable vendor portal that supports collaboration and sets the stage for even more cohesiveness between the merchant team and vendor partners.

Baker Tilly is a trusted partner in tax and audit services, advising the Fresh Thyme Market team with expert and responsive guidance throughout the year from their group of highly skilled professionals.

Xerox IT Services ensures store operations run smoothly through reliable, responsive support and tailored technology solutions that streamline workflows and empower staff. Their proactive approach to system upgrades and maintenance enables Fresh Thyme teams to deliver superior customer experiences every day.

Renaissance Maintenance provides superior quality floor and concrete repair work with flexibility and professionalism, helping to keep Fresh Thyme's distribution center running efficiently without disruption.

As media and creative agency of record, Acadia has elevated the Fresh Thyme brand with thoughtful storytelling and a focus on authenticity. Their bold, creative direction has driven meaningful awareness and engagement across every touchpoint, bringing the grocer's community values to life.

