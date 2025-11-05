Fresh Thyme Market Earns Top Honors in USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Named one of the country's three best grocery stores, Midwest-based grocer ranks high for overall shopping experience, produce, prepared food and loyalty program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a Midwest-based better-for-you grocer committed to fostering healthier communities, is proud to be ranked one of the best grocery stores in the country, according to the 2025 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The company was among the top honorees in multiple categories, including Best Grocery Store, Produce, Prepared Food and Loyalty Program.

Nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers nationwide, the 10Best Awards highlight consumer favorites across lifestyle categories including food, travel and retail. Fresh Thyme Market came in at #3 on the Best Grocery Store list, which recognizes retailers known for their exceptional value, fresh assortment, and outstanding customer service.

"Fresh Thyme Market is honored to be recognized by our customers and the esteemed experts of this flagship awards program," said Liz Zolcak, President of Fresh Thyme Market. "These accolades reflect the hard work of our team members and our commitment to blending health-conscious values with flavorful convenience. From our unmatched produce quality and reliable in-stock selection to our wide range of organic and better-for-you options, we're proud to deliver an exceptional shopping experience for every guest."

Fresh Thyme Market was lauded for its bright, uncluttered shopping experience and partnerships with local farms and producers, which brings sustainable goods and a large variety of all-natural and organic foods to shoppers. Other 10Best Awards recognitions for the grocer include:

Best Grocery Store for Produce (#4) - Midwest-grown fruits, vegetables and herbs spend less time in transit and storage, ensuring optimal freshness and flavor. Customers can count on high-quality, in-stock produce and an extensive organic selection that reflects Fresh Thyme's dedication to local sourcing and sustainability.

- Midwest-grown fruits, vegetables and herbs spend less time in transit and storage, ensuring optimal freshness and flavor. Customers can count on high-quality, in-stock produce and an extensive organic selection that reflects Fresh Thyme's dedication to local sourcing and sustainability. Best Grocery Store Prepared Food (#7) - Perfect for quick lunches or wholesome dinners, the prepared food section at Fresh Thyme Market includes pasta dishes, sandwiches and rotisserie chickens all made with quality ingredients.

- Perfect for quick lunches or wholesome dinners, the prepared food section at Fresh Thyme Market includes pasta dishes, sandwiches and rotisserie chickens all made with quality ingredients. Best Grocery Store Loyalty Program (#6) – With some of the most loyal customers in the industry, the free MyThyme program delivers personalized weekly deals, digital coupons and rewards for repeat purchases. Members enjoy a $10 welcome coupon, birthday surprises and convenient tools like shopping lists, recipes and digital receipts.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com .

