Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids Location is Celebrating their Re-Grand Opening

Customers will enjoy a new shopping experience with over 4,000 new fresh, local, natural and organic products to support with their health and wellness journey

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a neighborhood-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, is celebrating their Re-Grand Opening at their Grand Rapids store, located at 2470 Burton St SE. The newly remodeled store features over 4,000 new items storewide, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products featuring local Michigan and Grand Rapid breweries and distilleries, more sushi offerings, abundant and vibrant fresh flowers, and a self-checkout model, allowing customers the ease of shopping at their own speed.

Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids by Robert Medvedenko

"We are thrilled to announce that we have updated our 30,000 square-foot Grand Rapids store to provide customers with a new shopping experience from the moment they walk in the door." Store Director, Rod Kennedy shared. "We are committed to providing our customers with a better shopping experience with more choices, more local and national brands and more convenience at low prices."

Fresh Thyme Market is committed to deepening their roots within the local community in which they serve. Shoppers are invited to select fresh, local, natural and organic products that were carefully curated to meet them wherever they are on their personal health and wellness journey. The newly remodeled Fresh Thyme Market, Grand Rapids location features over 600 local, artisan items, including Hummus Goodness, Good Life Naturals, and Sugar Sweet Bath + Body Treats.

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Grand Rapids Fresh Thyme Market will offer free parking to new and returning customers.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com or keep in touch by liking Fresh Thyme at facebook.com/freshthymemarket , and following them at twitter.com/freshthymefm and https://www.instagram.com/freshthyme/ .

