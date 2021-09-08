Fresh Thyme Market Names St. Louis Native and Military Veteran to Lead New St. Louis Foundry Store

Wilcox will lead the Fresh Thyme Market Foundry store with more than 30 years of grocery experience under her belt. She's also a military veteran, who previously served several years in the U.S. Navy. Wilcox's grocery experience ranges from customer service and associate-level work to store management and culture shaping and diversity, equity and inclusion from the corporate level. She will oversee the new Foundry store's operations and will also be a key player in community partnerships and customer engagement in the new concept store, which focuses on offering its customers local, artisan products at affordable prices.

"I started my career as a bagger and worked my way through the ranks until I reached my goal of being a Store Director," Wilcox said. "I am extremely excited to bring my unrelenting passion for customer service, community engagement and teammate development to the new Fresh Thyme Market Foundry Store."

Fresh Thyme Market is focused on fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings at affordable prices and will be sourcing new, local products for this concept store through their recently announced partnership with RangeMe. The retail grocer believes this effort will strengthen its commitment to fostering relationships within the St. Louis community.

The Fresh Thyme Market Foundry store's grand opening will be held later this year with further details coming this fall. Wilcox is now hiring for leadership roles in preparation for The Fresh Thyme Market Foundry's opening. For more information on store openings, please visit www.freshthyme.com or jobs.freshthyme.com.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on fresh, healthy, natural, and organic offerings at affordable prices. Each store boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, and Fresh Thyme Market's own line of organic and natural private label products. Fresh Thyme Market is also known for its healthy deli foods to go, bulk food items, frozen and dairy products (including plant-based options), and health-focused vitamin and supplement products. Fresh Thyme Market has 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest. Learn more at freshthyme.com. Keep in touch by liking us at facebook.com/freshthymemarket, and following us at twitter.com/freshthymefm and https://www.instagram.com/freshthyme/



Media Contact: Megan Snodsmith

[email protected]

815-954-6781

SOURCE Fresh Thyme Market

