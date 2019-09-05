Freshmen start university life with artistic acceptance letters

Acceptance letters with cutting edge high-tech

Embedded in the letter of acceptance from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences is a Loongson 3A chip independently developed by the academy. "It looks small, but it can drive the vast world," the university's president tells incoming freshmen in the letter. "I Hope you will read more and see farther from this chip." If you scan the QR code on the admission letter from Tianjin University, a cartoon figure generated by AR will pop up. Upon opening Tsinghua University's admission letter, a micro 3D school gate will stand erect. Several dozen paper components depicting the school gate are engraved with lasers and put together by hand.

Acceptance letters emphasizing traditions

For 13 years in a row, more than 10 retired professors of Shaanxi Normal University have been writing acceptance letters in Chinese calligraphy for its freshmen. Regular script and fragrant ink convey the profound nature of longstanding Chinese culture. Four types of acceptance letters from Beijing Forestry University are based on the images of "mountain, water, wood and people," favored by the Chinese literates.

Acceptance letters with touching feeling

Peking University's acceptance letter is more like a letter to home, using its special stationery. Letters from 7 alumni of different ages are also included in the admission package, sharing their experience on campus.

Acceptance letters providing practical tips

Shanghai started a garbage sorting project from this July, so several Shanghai universities have attached a "garbage sorting guide" to the admission package.

After looking at these acceptance letters, netizens commented that being admitted into a prestigious university is enviable enough, but receiving such an artistic acceptance letter adds an extra special flavor for incoming students!

A small letter of acceptance embodies the style, heritage and creativity of a university. It also reflects the school's humanistic care for the students, and even traditional Chinese culture and technological development. Of course, the essential mission of the university is to teach students how to learn and seek truth, and the letter is just the first dialogue between the two sides. The spirit implied encourages students to delve deep into learning and experiencing during their future university life.

Now, Chinese top universities continue to rise in world ranking — their letters of acceptance not only become more attractive, but also more valuable. Students from all over the world are welcome to attend Chinese universities, to learn, grow and gain friendship as well as experiences in different social and cultural environment.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

Freshmen start university life with artistic acceptance letters

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2019-09/05/content_75175095.htm

About China.org.cn

Founded in 2000, China Internet Information Center (China.org.cn/China.com.cn) is a key state news website under the auspices of the State Council Information Office, and is managed by China International Publishing Group. We provide round-the-clock news service in ten languages. With users from more than 200 countries and regions, we have become China's leading multi-lingual news outlet introducing the country to the outside world.



We are one of the country's authoritative outlets for government press releases and are authorized to cover various major events. "Live Webcast" is our online webcasting service to present State Council Information Office press conferences in both Chinese and English languages. We are reputed for timely and accurate delivery of news and information, and wide interactions with audiences. In addition, we are authorized to publish and live broadcast major events and press conferences of ministries, local government agencies and institutions as well as enterprises.



In the era of mobile internet, we endeavor to create an array of products for mobile devices headed by the multilingual WAP platform and the mobile APP. We also use Chinese and international social media to publish information for different user groups.



In the future, CIIC will continue to offer authoritative information about China, tell China's stories, voice China's opinions, and introduce a vivid, panoramic and multicultural China to the world through multi-language, multi-media and multi-platforms.



SOURCE China.org.cn