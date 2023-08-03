Fresno Bicycle Community Helps Break World Record to Promote Bicycle Safety

News provided by

Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm

03 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to promote bicycle safety, Maison Law of Fresno invited cyclists of all ages to participate in a successful GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt for the Largest Online Video Chain of People Wearing and Passing a Helmet on May 14th, 2023.

A recent Fresno bicycle accident study showed that the city saw at least 81 bicycle accidents involving injury in 2022. That was a shocking leap in accident cases from 2021's reported 54 incidents. Unfortunately, the age group that saw the most victims included children and teens.

As a response, Fresno community members joined together at Woodward Park to be filmed receiving, wearing, and passing a helmet. Fresno personal injury lawyer Martin Gasparian, the founder of Maison Law, and his team handed out free bicycle helmets to participants who took part in the record-setting event.

FOX26-TV sent a reporter to cover the event and to raise awareness about the need for all riders to wear bike helmets, especially young children. The tv segment reached thousands of viewers with the message that bicycle helmets save lives.

With the successful completion of this attempt, which includes 257 official video participants, Maison Law is now the current record holder. While Maison Law holds the title, the accomplishment is one that the Fresno community as a whole can be proud of. The official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title can be found here.

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm

Also from this source

Fresno Community Event: Maison Law's GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Challenge

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.