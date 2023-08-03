Fresno Bicycle Community Helps Break World Record to Promote Bicycle Safety

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to promote bicycle safety, Maison Law of Fresno invited cyclists of all ages to participate in a successful GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt for the Largest Online Video Chain of People Wearing and Passing a Helmet on May 14th, 2023.

A recent Fresno bicycle accident study showed that the city saw at least 81 bicycle accidents involving injury in 2022. That was a shocking leap in accident cases from 2021's reported 54 incidents. Unfortunately, the age group that saw the most victims included children and teens.

As a response, Fresno community members joined together at Woodward Park to be filmed receiving, wearing, and passing a helmet. Fresno personal injury lawyer Martin Gasparian, the founder of Maison Law, and his team handed out free bicycle helmets to participants who took part in the record-setting event.

FOX26-TV sent a reporter to cover the event and to raise awareness about the need for all riders to wear bike helmets, especially young children. The tv segment reached thousands of viewers with the message that bicycle helmets save lives.

With the successful completion of this attempt, which includes 257 official video participants, Maison Law is now the current record holder. While Maison Law holds the title, the accomplishment is one that the Fresno community as a whole can be proud of. The official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title can be found here.

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm