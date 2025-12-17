Maison Law Reveals States With the Nicest--and Meanest--Drivers in America

VISALIA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers has released a revealing new study spotlighting where road rage runs rampant and where drivers are the most courteous in the United States. Commissioned by Maison Law, this nationwide survey of more than 2,000 American drivers uncovers staggering differences in driving behavior across the country.

Key Findings:

Most Aggressive Drivers: New York ranks #1 for driver aggression with a score of 122.15, well above all other states. Aggressive behaviors reported include honking, cutting off other drivers, and intentionally swerving at vehicles. New Jersey drivers are especially prone to honking (33%), swerving (15%), and even exiting their cars to confront fellow motorists (12%).





Friendliest Drivers: Hawaii tops the list for friendliness and safe driving, boasting an extremely low aggression score of just 2. Other states recognized for courteous commuters include Minnesota—though notably, Minnesotans also admitted to the nation's highest rate of unfriendly hand gestures (19%).





Surprising Standouts: Some states with reputations for friendly people still show pockets of aggressive driving. Conversely, certain regions known for traffic troubles also host notable numbers of polite drivers.

Martin Gasparian, attorney and founder of Maison Law, comments: "This study's results underscore the importance of promoting respect, caution, and courtesy on our roads. Aggressive driving endangers everyone, while positive habits safeguard communities and ease everyday commutes."

Why It Matters:

Road rage and hostile driving contribute to serious accidents, injuries, and stress for motorists nationwide. By highlighting where courteous driving prevails and where aggression is most common, Maison Law encourages drivers and policymakers to focus on safer streets and better driving habits.

About the Study:

The study surveyed 2,197 licensed drivers across the country to measure rates of aggression, friendliness, and specific behaviors such as honking, swerving, and rude gestures. States with insufficient sample sizes were excluded to ensure accurate rankings.

For detailed results and the full study, visit Maison Law's report or contact Maison Law in Visalia, CA.

Media Contact:

Maison Law

866-383-8922

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm