Maison Law Study Reveals U.S. States With the Most--and Least--Stressful Commutes

VISALIA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers announces the results of a nationwide study detailing just how much stress daily commuting places on Americans. This research, commissioned by Maison Law, surveyed 1,828 adults across the U.S. and analyzed commuting times, traffic congestion, and respondent experiences to calculate a commute stress score for every state.

Key Findings:

Maryland tops the stress index, followed by New York, Florida, Louisiana, & Georgia. Kentucky and Nebraska have lowest. Post this

Most Stressful Commutes: Maryland tops the nation's commute stress index with a score of 230.9, followed closely by New York (228.9), Florida (227.9), Louisiana (226.5), and Georgia (222.4). These scores reflect high traffic density, longer travel times, and challenging infrastructure.





Least Stressful Commutes: Residents of Kentucky (142.4), Nebraska (160.0), and Iowa (161.4) enjoy the lowest stress scores thanks to shorter commutes and less congestion.





Commute Length Matters: New York leads the country with the longest average commute at 32.8 minutes, followed by Maryland (31.5), New Jersey (30.9), Massachusetts (29.3), and California (29). In contrast, states like Kentucky (14 minutes), Nebraska (19.1), and Iowa (19.8) keep travel times—and stress—minimal.





Quality of Life Impact: Over half of respondents (57%) would choose an easier commute even if it meant lower pay, showing workers prioritize well-being over earnings. Only 16% would use reclaimed commute time for additional work, underscoring the loss of personal opportunity.

Martin Gasparian, attorney and founder of Maison Law, said, "This study demonstrates how commuting affects not only our time, but our health, happiness, and work-life balance. Maison Law is committed to helping those impacted by accidents or workplace issues stemming from long commutes."

Why It Matters:

Stressful commutes rob Americans of sleep, health, and opportunity, with potential legal implications should an accident or workplace problem arise. The findings highlight the need for policy changes, infrastructure improvements, and accessible legal support to protect workers on the road.

About the Study:

Maison Law surveyed 1,828 Americans, analyzed their daily travel experiences, and incorporated mean commute times from the U.S. Census Bureau and traffic density data from TomTom's Traffic Index. The commute stress score reflects commute length, local traffic conditions, and respondent feedback.

Find the full study and more insights at Maison Law's commuting stress report or contact Maison Law in Visalia, CA for comment.

Media Contact:

Maison Law

866-383-8922

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm