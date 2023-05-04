Fresno Community Event: Maison Law's GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Challenge

FRESNO, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law invites the Fresno community and surrounding areas to participate in an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS challenge. The goal is to break the record for the longest online video chain of people passing a bike helmet in order to raise awareness for bicycle safety.

This event takes place Sunday, May 14th, 2023, at Fresno's Woodward Park at the Valley View Shelter (near the BMX track).

People of all ages are welcome to attend and participate in this free event. The first 200 participants receive a commemorative bicycle helmet.

Maison Law's GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Challenge Event Details

Date: Sunday, May 14

Sunday, May 14 Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

9 a.m. – Location: Woodward Park – Valley View Shelter

Woodward Park – Valley View Shelter All are welcome to participate.

No bicycle helmet required (can be provided)

Yes, this is Mother's Day, so bring your mom!

For more information, visit https://maisonlaw.com/world-record-challenge/

Fresno Bicycle Safety

The Fresno community has been rocked by the increase in bicycle accidents over the past several years. Cyclists deserve to safely navigate Fresno's streets. Along with conscientious drivers, proper infrastructure, and laws that protect cyclists – the single most influential factor that protects cyclists is the proper use of helmets.

California requires anyone under the age of 18 who rides a bike to wear a bicycle helmet. And really, all riders should be wearing them.

The National Safety Council (NSC) reports that there are an average of 80,000 cycling-related head injuries treated in emergency rooms each year. The NSC also details how a helmet can cut the risk of a bike accident head injury in half.

Bike helmets are especially important for young riders, who can suffer bicycle crash injuries that may affect their physical development as they mature. In a Maison Law study on Fresno bicycle accidents, the figures show that at least 31 serious bicycle accidents in the city in 2022 involved children and teen victims.

Contact: Betsy Babcock, 607-434-4381

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm