Fresno Unified Continues Partnership with Zum to Provide Student Mobility for 172 Special Education Routes

Zum to Hire 190 School Bus Drivers, Will Host Hiring Event March 3-5

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresno Unified School District has partnered with Zūm , a leader in modern student transportation, to include full-service transportation for 172 special education routes.

This comes one year after Fresno Unified implemented Zum's proprietary technology platform.

Zum is hiring 190 school bus drivers and will host a three-day driver hiring event on Tuesday, March 3; Wednesday, March 4; and Thursday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Fresno (140 East Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA).

Zum is hiring 190 school bus drivers and will host a three-day driver hiring event on Tuesday, March 3; Wednesday, March 4; and Thursday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Fresno (140 East Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA). Certified drivers are encouraged to attend, as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver. Zum provides training for those who are not certified.

Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum offers competitive wages ($25.98 - $32.02/hour) and benefits for all drivers and staff. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"In the first year of using Zum's technology, we have experienced measurable success that includes better routing, shorter commutes for our students and smoother trips to and from school each day," said Paul Rosencrans, Transportation Director for Fresno Unified School District. "We are excited to have Zum deliver full-service transportation and share Zum's commitment to student safety and providing every child access to education."

"Zum is committed to providing an excellent workplace for drivers, which includes air-conditioned buses and modern technology as well as competitive pay and benefits," said Eric Huegerich, Regional Manager at Zum. "We welcome certified drivers as well as those interested in pursuing a new career as a school bus driver to learn more at this hiring event."

"I started Zum to improve safety, reliability and equity in student transportation," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We have seen measurable results in our partner districts nationwide, including Fresno Unified, and we are honored to begin delivering safe, dependable rides to school each day for this school community. We look forward to expanding our winning team in Fresno."

Zum is a national leader in modern student mobility, serving more than 4,000 schools across 15 states nationwide with strong existing partnerships in many of the largest school districts across the U.S., including Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Omaha and Kansas City.

To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools nationwide to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zūm

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with a fully integrated platform that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market — the largest segment of the mass mobility industry — Zum is delivering a predictable, safe, and seamless experience for students and families. Today, more than 4,000 schools across 15 states rely on Zum's advanced platform, with customers now deploying its groundbreaking vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology to modernize vehicles and strengthen grid resilience. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, and SoftBank. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

