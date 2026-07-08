Fresno Yosemite International Airport Partners with Metropolis to Launch a Hassle-free Parking Experience for Travelers

Beginning July 14, FAT Becomes the Largest California Airport to Offer Metropolis' contactless Drive-In, Drive-Out Parking, Building on the Airport's Record Growth and Major Modernization

FRESNO, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) announced a new partnership with Metropolis, which will enable a hassle-free fully contactless parking experience. Beginning July 14, travelers across all of FAT's parking lots can simply drive in and drive out. No tickets, no kiosks, and faster exit lanes, making parking one of the easiest parts of the journey through California's Central Valley.

To use the new technology, travelers can visit app.metropolis.io, download the Metropolis app, or scan a QR code at any parking lot entrance to register your phone number, license plate and payment method. Once registered, the system recognizes the vehicle on arrival and departure, applies payment automatically, and sends a digital receipt.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between the two companies: SP+, a Metropolis company, has operated parking at FAT for decades. The transition to Metropolis' platform brings a fully modern, experience to the airport's travelers while giving the City of Fresno greater visibility into parking demand and operations.

The launch comes during a period of record growth and investment at FAT. The airport welcomed more than 2.7 million passengers in 2025, a record year, and was recently named one of the Top 10 Best Small Airports in the United States by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. In December 2025, Fresno completed FATforward, the largest modernization project in its history, adding a new concourse, an expanded international arrivals facility, and a new multi-level parking garage. The Metropolis partnership extends that modernization to the curb, positioning FAT among the most forward-looking airports in California.

"We are excited to introduce this new technology as we head into the busy summer travel season," said Fresno City Manager Georgeanne White. "Metropolis' platform brings a fully modern parking experience to our travelers while giving Fresno Yosemite International Airport greater visibility into parking demand and operations. As the Airport continues to experience record growth and deliver major improvements through our FATforward modernization program, this partnership ensures that innovation extends all the way to the curb."

"As a California-based company, bringing our platform to Fresno Yosemite International Airport is a milestone we're especially proud of, and it deepens our roots across our home state and cements our presence in the heart of the Central Valley," said Rob Mitchell, Vice President of Aviation at Metropolis. "By bringing our platform to all of FAT's lots, we're removing the friction of parking and replacing it with a simple, modern experience that gives travelers back their time, while helping the airport run more efficiently as it continues to grow."

"At Fresno Yosemite International Airport, we are committed to delivering a modern, world-class experience for the travelers of California's Central Valley, and that begins the moment they arrive," said Francisco Partida, Interim Director of Aviation. "Coming off the largest expansion in our history, this partnership with Metropolis lets us give passengers a faster, simpler way to park. It reflects our broader commitment to innovation and to making FAT one of the most convenient and forward-thinking airports in the state."

FAT joins a growing network of airports across the country, from El Paso to Hawaii's Big Island, that have adopted Metropolis' seamless drive-in, drive-out technology since its airport debut at San Antonio International Airport in 2025. This announcement follows the successful launch at Sonoma County Airport earlier this month. Metropolis runs world-class operations at approximately 75 airports nationwide and continues to expand its end-to-end airport mobility platform, which spans parking, reservations, baggage services, and more.

Cash payments will continue to be accepted. Similar to the current main lot and parking garage cash payment process, a designated lane will be available for cash transactions. Authorized personnel will remain on-site to help and ensure a smooth payment process.

SOURCE Metropolis