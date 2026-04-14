Metropolis Expands Aviation and Seamless Parking Services Across Key U.S. Airports with AeroParker Launches, Joby Integration, and More

Launches include AeroParker at SLC, DSM, MSY, SDF, and MKE, remote check-in at PHX, curbside concierge at IAH, and seamless parking technology at AEX, ITO, KOA, and ELP, enhancing the traveler journey and unlocking operational efficiencies for airports

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, Metropolis has quietly expanded its aviation footprint across key U.S. airports to deliver a fully integrated suite of services powered by world-class operations and best-in-class technology.

As part of this expansion, Metropolis has rolled out AeroParker reservations, part of its fully integrated airport mobility platform, across key regional airports, extending its end-to-end parking and reservation services and providing passengers with a seamless booking experience. Trusted by more than 35 leading airports across the U.S. to simplify the travel experiences, since December 2025, AeroParker has launched at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR), Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Des Moines International Airport (DSM), Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF), and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE).

"With AeroParker, we're giving travelers more peace of mind and reducing their travel anxiety as they know they will have a place to park their car, while helping airport Partners unlock meaningful operational efficiency and demand. This expansion reflects our broader vision: replacing friction with recognition, and turning everyday infrastructure into something intuitive, seamless, and revenue-generating," said Robin Riedel, Executive Vice President, Aviation & Mobility, Metropolis.

Metropolis runs world-class operations in approximately 75 airports, and it has launched its seamless drive-in, drive-out technology at 10 airports across the U.S., including Alexandria International Airport (AEX), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO), and El Paso International Airport (ELP) so far in 2026. It has launched remote check-in at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and is launching a curbside concierge product at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) that checks in customers and accepts baggage drop-off, and has to further streamline the traveler's journey from arrival to departure.

Metropolis is also extending this ecosystem into future mobility. Following the announcement of its partnership with Joby, the Bags VIP service is now in operation on Joby's Blade Urban Air Mobility, providing seamless baggage handling for passengers traveling between Manhattan and JFK or Newark.

These launches build on Metropolis' broader airport mobility platform, which combines an intelligent reservations platform that maximizes capacity and revenue, concierge luggage services spanning 100+ airports and 270+ cities, smarter shuttle systems with real-time tracking and dynamic routing (supported by ADA-trained teams), and remote and curbside check-in that streamlines the passenger journey. Together, this approach is driving both superior operational performance and meaningful revenue impact across the modern airport ecosystem, while underscoring Metropolis' broader mission to reimagine how people interact with physical infrastructure and remove friction from daily interactions with the built environment.

"We were delighted to partner with Metropolis last year. Since deploying their technology and AeroParker reservations system, we've seen a meaningful change in both customer experience and operational performance", said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, which owns and operates SDF. "The platform has made parking more seamless and intuitive for our customers, while giving us greater visibility and efficiency across our operations. We're proud to offer a truly modern, end-to-end digital parking experience with AeroParker."

Following its 2024 $1.5 billion acquisition of SP+, Metropolis became the largest parking operator in North America. The company now operates at more than 4,200 locations, serves over 50 million customers annually, and processes more than $5 billion in annual transaction volume. Metropolis creates new opportunities for airports across the country to provide exceptional experiences for their passengers and enhance operational efficiency across its parking assets.

About Metropolis

Metropolis is the leader in applied AI. Each year, its technology interacts with more than 50 million customers and processes over $5 billion in payments. One of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States, Metropolis adds more than 1 million new Members each month.

Metropolis is defining the Recognition Economy, a new age of personalized intelligence where presence replaces devices and credentials as the foundation for a more intuitive, connected, and human world. Its computer vision platform eliminates friction from daily life, enables checkout-free payments, and unlocks seamless, predictive, and personalized experiences across the real world.

Today, Metropolis' proprietary AI powers the largest parking network in the United States, spanning more than 4,200 locations across 40 countries. To learn more, please visit www.metropolis.io.

SOURCE Metropolis