FRIDAY: GATE GOURMET WORKERS TO HOLD "READY TO STRIKE" RALLY

Gate Gourmet Teamsters and Union Coalition to Practice Picket as Potential Strike Looms for Over 8,000 Workers

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Teamsters and union coalition allies at Gate Gourmet will hold "ready to strike" rallies and practice pickets in Chicago and San Francisco. Over 8,000 dedicated airline foodservice workers nationwide, including more than 3,700 Teamsters, are fighting for affordable health care and higher wages. Gate Gourmet workers provide catering services to airlines at 30 airports across the U.S.

Contract negotiations for Gate Gourmet workers have been ongoing since 2017. The National Mediation Board has released the unions to strike as early as July 30, 2024. Teamsters across the country are prepared to strike against the company's unfair and insulting contract offers. More pickets and rallies will be scheduled the days ahead.

The Teamsters will be joined by Unite Here; the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM); and the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) to demand a fair contract.

WHO: Gate Gourmet Workers WHAT: Ready to Strike" Rally and Practice Picket for Fair Contract WHEN: Friday, July 26 at 11 A.M. CT (Chicago) and 12:30 P.M. PT (San Francisco) WHERE: Chicago-O'Hare Airport (ORD) 239 Kitchen, 4347 United Pkwy, Schiller Park, IL 60176

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Outside Gate Gourmet, 645 W Field Rd, San Francisco, CA 94128 VISUALS: Gate Gourmet workers, holding signs that read "Ready to Strike"

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters