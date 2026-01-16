TEAMSTERS AT RIO HOTEL RATIFY STRONG CONTRACT, AVERT STRIKE

Casino Workers in Las Vegas Secure Four-Year Agreement After Strike Threat

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Rio Hotel and Casino, represented by Teamsters Local 986, have overwhelmingly ratified a strong four-year collective bargaining agreement. The group of 62 front desk workers, laborers, warehouse workers, and valet attendants secured higher wages, improved benefits, and stronger workplace protections.

"Our members stood strong, and management had no other choice but to deliver," said Tim Vera, President of Local 986. "This win belongs to every worker who refused to be ignored, and it proves that when we fight as one, we secure real improvements."

The four-year deal delivers a 15 percent wage increase, improved vacation policies, and continued coverage under the Teamsters Health and Welfare plan. The contract also includes job protections against technology and an option for workers to enroll into the Teamsters 401(k) plan.

"All we asked for was a fair contract that allows us to do our job without worrying," said Malinda Zarcone, a front desk worker and steward at Local 986. "We didn't want to strike, but we were ready if it came to that. Now we can come to work knowing that management listened and that our labor is respected."

The agreement was reached after workers voted to authorize a strike on Nov. 10 over unfair labor practices. The vote followed nearly two years of stalled negotiations by Dreamscape, the property's owner.

"Management dragged out negotiations and our members held them accountable," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "We don't tolerate delays and disrespect toward our members. We're always prepared to take action and win."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent nearly 6,000 members at casinos and casino hotels.

