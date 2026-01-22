US FOODS TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE BY 98%

Local 135 Drivers and Warehouse Workers in Indiana Demand Fair Contract

FISHERS, Ind., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 drivers and warehouse workers at US Foods in Indiana have voted by a 98 percent margin to authorize a strike if the food service giant fails to offer an acceptable contract. The group of workers, represented by Teamsters Local 135, is demanding higher wages, better benefits, protections against automation, and safer working conditions.

"Let there be no confusion — our members will not work a second past the expiration of this agreement," said Dustin Roach, President of Local 135. "This company must come to the table with an acceptable proposal soon, or the Teamsters will be out in the streets."

The current contract expires on January 30, 2026. There will be no contract extensions. Unless US Foods presents a fair agreement before the deadline, Local 135 Teamsters will be forced to strike. These workers deliver to customers across the state of Indiana and into Louisville, supplying hundreds of local restaurants, major universities, including Purdue University and the University of Louisville, and critical hospital systems such as Hendricks Regional Health, Community Hospital Anderson, and Columbus Regional Health.

"None of us want to be on strike, but we deserve a contract that protects our livelihoods from automation and provides the wages and benefits our families rely on," said Chris Eads, a driver at US Foods and member of Local 135. "We are fully prepared to do whatever is necessary to defend our jobs and our future."

US Foods has a market capitalization of over $19 billion, making it one of the largest and most profitable food service distributors in the United States. The Teamsters represent more than 5,500 US Foods workers nationwide. Last year, US Foods drivers represented by Local 853 were forced to strike for multiple weeks — a fight that resulted in a strong contract victory.

"The clock is ticking. Either US Foods puts a fair contract on the table or Local 135 Teamsters will be on strike," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "This company can more than afford to provide the wages, benefits, and job protections our members are seeking. It's time for management to deliver for the workers who make US Foods immensely profitable."

