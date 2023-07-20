FRIDAY: REPUBLIC SERVICES TEAMSTERS TO RALLY IN ATLANTA

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

20 Jul, 2023, 17:46 ET

Teamsters Local 728 to Hold "Ready to Strike" Rally at Bankhead Facility

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 180 Teamsters at Republic Services will rally in Atlanta on Friday, July 21, as they prepare to enter the final stretch of negotiations before their contract expires on July 31. 

Elected officials and labor allies will speak in support of the Teamsters Local 728 members' fight to win a strong contract.

The essential waste workers are prepared to strike if Republic Services fails to negotiate a fair contract by July 31.

WHAT:

Rally for Republic Services Workers

WHO:

Republic Services workers

Matt Higdon, Teamsters Local 728 President

Chuck Stiles, Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division Director

Elected officials

Community and labor allies

WHERE:

Republic Services of Atlanta,

3045 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW

 Atlanta, GA 30318

Media Contact: Daniel Moskowitz
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

