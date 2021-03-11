Frito-Lay Adds Flavor to the Fun as Official Salty-Snack Chip Partner of Six Flags

PLANO, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The thrill is calling, and the snacks are answering. Frito-Lay is now the Official Salty-Snack Chip partner of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America. Beginning this spring, and as we head into the warm summer months, park guests can enjoy their favorite Frito-Lay snacks as they experience record-breaking roller coasters, unforgettable rides and thrilling water attractions in a safe, outdoor environment.

As Six Flags' parks reopen and welcome guests back for the 2021 season, Frito-Lay, has come on board to provide park guests with its delicious snacks that will be available for purchase at various in-park dining locations and retail stores. Six Flags' guests will also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive culinary experiences throughout the year. From the Cheetle®-infused crunchiness of Cheetos® snacks to the salty crispiness of Lay's® potato chips, Frito-Lay is quite literally adding its own flavor to the thrills.

"This partnership presents a unique opportunity for our portfolio of brands to extend beyond the typical consumer touch points and bring our fans joy in new and unexpected ways," said Tyler Chapman, SVP, Foodservice, Frito-Lay North America. "We are incredibly excited to join forces with a like-minded brand like Six Flags that strives to create meaningful experiences for the whole family," continued Chapman.

"We are excited to welcome Frito-Lay to the Six Flags family as the Official Salty-Snack Chip partner," said Six Flags Vice President of North America Strategic Marketing Partnerships, Stephanie Borges. "Our guests are ready for the exhilarating return of our signature Six Flags fun and we are committed to making every visit to the park memorable and safe — and of course, filled with incredible tasty snacks," continued Borges.

Six Flags set health and safety protocols in 2020, safely operating 21 of its 26 parks. The company recently announced those safety measures will remain in place for the 2021 season. Based on CDC recommendations, guests and team members will be required to wear face masks, parks will employ enhanced sanitization protocols, and provide contactless temperature and security screenings. Proper social distancing will also be enforced, allowing families and friends to safely enjoy the dozens to hundreds of acres of fresh-air and outdoor entertainment.

Park reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19. For more information about Six Flags, visit https://www.sixflags.com. For more information about Frito-Lay, visit https://www.fritolay.com.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website https://www.fritolay.com, and on Twitter https://twitter.com/fritolay.

About Six Flags

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com. Follow Six Flags on Twitter @SixFlags and Like Six Flags on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags.

