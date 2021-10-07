Frito-Lay Invests in U.S. Manufacturing Sites, Hiring Nearly 15,000 Frontline Associates in 2021

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo and leading food manufacturer, today announced 2021 site investments to further enable the snack leader's ability to meet strong consumer demand. The investments have already contributed to the snack leader hiring nearly 15,000 frontline sales and supply chain employees. More than 5,000 roles are actively being filled now through the end of the year.

"Our strategic investments across key manufacturing sites have significantly expanded our capacity to support strong consumer demand," said Steven Williams, CEO, PepsiCo Foods North America. "We are proud to not only invest in our locations, but also in our people through continuing to provide great jobs with strong wages and benefits to our frontline employees."

Frito-Lay has made and continues to make many substantial investments across the business. These investments fund new manufacturing lines, warehouse expansions and improve our distribution network. This further enables our ability to always provide a wide assortment of Frito-Lay products to consumers everywhere they shop; ranging from iconic brands like Cheetos, Fritos and Doritos, to emerging brands like Bare Snacks, Off The Eaten Path and Popcorners.

Investing in Employees

Frito-Lay has experienced a significant increase in role openings due to Frito-Lay expansions, new go-to-market strategies and backfilling vacant openings. A part of the company's investments is offering competitive pay and expansive benefits for employees. The average pay for supply chain employees is $22.48 an hour, with an opportunity in some roles to earn up to $43.32 an hour.

Investments in competitive benefits packages for hired hourly employees provide programs, services and support that enables employees to live better. Key components include a variety of options for medical, dental, vision, reimbursement accounts, life insurance, disability, legal and retirement including both a 401k with company match to our frontline population as well as a pension benefit. Employees can take advantage of a free "Healthy Living" well-being program and earn up to $300 in rewards each year by taking steps to support their physical, emotional and financial health.

Education remains at the forefront as new opportunities are available for scholarships, education assistance for employees, college coach for parents of college-bound children, tutoring and teen driver education. The company also offers discounts to help lower home and transportation expenses, plus even more lower rates on shopping and entertainment.

"As a company, we know that we only achieve success if we always put our people first above all else. Our employees' wellbeing is critical to our day-to-day operations and our future growth, and we will continue to evolve with our employees at the center," said Patrick McLaughlin, senior vice president of human resources and chief human resources officer, Frito-Lay North America. "For more than 85 years, Frito-Lay has provided well-paying jobs to thousands of Americans and made countless contributions to the communities where our teams live and work."

To apply to Frito-Lay's job openings, please visit www.fritolayemployment.com and search for frontline opportunities in your area. For more information on Frito-Lay, visit FritoLay.com.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter fritolay, on Instagram @fritolay and on Facebook Frito-Lay.

SOURCE Frito-Lay

