FRNDLY TV AND FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR FMC - FAMILY MOVIE CLASSICS

Family Entertainment Television launched FMC on October 27, 2021. The channel features classic movies the whole family can enjoy, with the goal to entertain with quality films featuring the biggest stars in Hollywood history. On December 13, 2021, Family Entertainment Television announced it had licensed a hand-picked selection of films starring the legendary John Wayne for FMC. Beginning on January 14th, FMC will air a film starring "The Duke" every Friday and Saturday night at 8p ET and 11p ET, respectively.

"We are very pleased to add FMC to our programming offering," said Michael McKenna, Chief Programming Officer of Frndly TV. "The folks at Family Entertainment Television have been great partners with Frndly TV and we are happy that FMC can join its sister channel FETV in our lineup."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the launch of FMC, providing Frndly customers the opportunity to enjoy a lineup of award-winning, family-friendly classic movies," said Family Entertainment Television SVP Affiliate Sales Cara Conte. "This launch is perfectly timed to allow Frndly subscribers a chance to experience our curated selection of titles starring John Wayne."

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the most affordable live TV streaming service in America. Starting at only $6.99/mo., Frndly TV offers 30+ top-rated live TV networks including A+E®, Hallmark Channel, The HISTORY Channel™, INSP, Lifetime®, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Game Show Network, GAC Family, The Weather Channel and more. Customers can also access a wide range of on-demand content, including full libraries from Dove Channel and Curiosity Stream, at no extra cost. Frndly TV delivers feel good programming at a family friendly price. For more information, visit www.frndlytv.com.

About Family Entertainment Television, Inc.

Family Entertainment Television, Inc. operates FETV and FMC (Family Movie Classics). FETV is available nationwide to nearly 50 million households through a variety of cable, satellite and OTT/vMVPD providers including DirecTV, Dish Network/Sling TV, Verizon, Comcast, Spectrum and Frndly TV. FMC is available nationwide through DISH Network and now Frndly TV. For more information on FETV and FMC, visit www.fetv.tv and www.fmc.tv.

