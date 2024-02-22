Frode van der Laak wins 'Best Researcher Award' from the International Congress for Research Excellence

News provided by

Reltime AS

22 Feb, 2024, 03:17 ET

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary recognition of his pioneering research and innovations, Reltime is proud to announce that our Chief Technology Officer, Frode van der Laak, has been awarded the 'Best Researcher of the Year' award from International Congress for Research Excellence (ICRE). This prestigious accolade is in honour of his ground-breaking paper, 'Utilize 5G Mobile Handset as DAO and Node in Layer 1 Proof of Authority Blockchain.'

International Congress for Research Excellence 2024 (ICRE 24) is the renowned International Research Award given to recognize Excellence in various aspects of research & academic development. ICRE 2024 is now regarded as a benchmark of Research & Academic Excellence worldwide.

This award, bestowed by the American Chamber of Research in collaboration with the World Research Council, United Medical Council, International Journal for Science, Technology & Academic Research, Times of Research, and Chronicles Time, highlights Mr. Laak's significant contributions in the field of blockchain technology and his innovative approach of leveraging the immense computing power of 5G mobile handsets.

Mr. Laak's research stands at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge telecommunication platforms with blockchain infrastructures, paving the way for new applications, and enhancing decentralised networks' security, scalability, and efficiency.

Reltime continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in digital innovations powered by blockchain, and this award underscores our commitment to excellence and our role as leaders in the technological revolution.

About ICRE

International Congress for Research Excellence 2024 – ICRE 24 is a part of the Asia Research Awards (ARA) that is celebrating the research minds of the world.  The main purpose of ARA is to create a competition for raising overall performance standards and recognize the achievements of the best-performing researchers, Faculty, doctors, scientists, and scholars.

For more information about ICRE, visit https://asiaresearchawards.com/about-us/

About Reltime

Reltime is revolutionising the financial and digital services industry with its advanced Web3 platform. Reltime has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The award-winning platform includes a range of applications such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens. Additionally, the Reltime platform provides customer administration features like eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralised identity, Reltime drives the next generation of digitisation in supply chain management, tokenisation, asset ownership, and global trade.

For more information about Reltime AS, visit https://www.reltime.com 

Press Contact Reltime: Bishwajit Choudhary, [email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/i/frode-van-der-laak-wins-the--best-researcher-award--from-the-international-congress-for-research-exc,c3270413

Frode van der Laak wins the Best Researcher Award from the International Congress for Research Excellence

SOURCE Reltime AS

Also from this source

US-based Global Journals publishes Reltime's innovation on the use of 5G Handsets as Nodes in Layer-1 Blockchain

In June 2023, Reltime shared information (LINK) about its groundbreaking initiative of integrating the computing power of 5G handsets (as node...

'Build with Reltime' -- World's First Web3 Banking-as-a-Service in a Box: A New Era of Financial Innovation

Reltime AS is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Web3 suite — 'Build with Reltime' — marking a monumental shift in enabling customers ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.