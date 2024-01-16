FROG® Introduces the First Complete Sanitizing System for Swim Spas

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swim spa owners will completely flip over a new product made just for their swim spa - FROG® @ease® Sanitizing System for Swim Spas.

It's the first and only complete sanitizing system for swim spas on the market. FROG Maintain® for Swim Spas is a non-chlorine shock designed specifically for once-a-month shocking with FROG @ease for Swim Spas.

FROG@ease for Swim Spas uses much less chlorine, and it's easy to use. Post this FROG@ease, the first complete sanitizing system for swim spas.

Until now, keeping swim spa water clean and clear has been a struggle because no complete sanitizing systems for swim spas exists. Swim spas are not pools, and not hot tubs, so they can't be properly sanitized the same way pools and hot tubs are. Yet the only sanitizers available are made for hot tubs or pools.

Sanitizers work differently in different volumes of water, at different water temperatures, in different climates and depending on how people use them.

Pools, hot tubs, and swim spas vary widely in the volume of water they contain, their ideal temperatures for use, what type of climate they're located in, and how people use them.



Gallons of water Ideal Water Temperature Range Pools 3,000 – 40,000 77◦F - 82◦F Hot Tubs 300 - 600 100◦F – 102◦F Swim Spas 1,450 – 2,500 82◦F – 102◦F

FROG @ease for Swim Spas is purpose-built for the volume and temperatures unique to swim spas. It's an easy way to keep swim spa water clean and clear for weeks – unlike adding chemicals by hand before and after every use. FROG @ease kills bacteria 2 ways, with FROG Sanitizing Minerals™ and SmartChlor®, a unique, patented type of chlorine that releases slowly and maintains a continuous low chlorine level at all times.

When it comes to chemicals, chlorine in particular, people almost unanimously want to use less. And FROG @ease for Swim Spas uses up to 75% less chlorine*. FROG Sanitizing Minerals and SmartChlor work together to kill bacteria; FROG Sanitizing Minerals also condition the water for softness and help keep pH balanced.

"FROG @ease uses much less chlorine, and it's easy to use," Alex Granlund, product marketing manager for King Technology, makers of FROG products, says. "Cartridges are prefilled so there's no measuring.

"The System floats, keeping swim spa water clean, clear and ready to use, and flips upside down when the SmartChlor Cartridge needs to be replaced."

With FROG @ease, swim spa owners shock their swim spa only once a month. FROG Maintain, a single-dose non-chlorine shock designed specifically for swim spas, makes it easy; cut open and pour in – no measuring needed. Within 15 minutes swim spa water is clean and clear.

"Until now, swim spa owners didn't have a complete sanitizer for their swim spa," Granlund says. "Now, swim spa owners have a proven product that eliminates the guess, and the mess of manually adding a sanitizer."

*Compared to the minimum ANSI recommended chlorine level of 2.0 ppm for a swim spa

