FrogData Introduces WarrantyBoost+: Revolutionizing Warranty Rate Enhancement With AI Platform for Service Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FrogData, the leading AI Platform for Automotive, is pleased to announce the launch of WarrantyBoost+, a groundbreaking product that combines warranty rate enhancement with an intuitive Service Dashboard and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) tracking. By leveraging our AI-driven warranty analytics platform, dealers can expect faster and more accurate results, ensuring optimal rate increases and improved profitability.

WarrantyBoost+ is a Warranty Analytics Platform offered on an annual subscription model that includes a Service Dashboard and advanced KPI measurement capabilities. With the subscription, dealers will receive their Annual Warranty Submission completely free of charge, saving valuable time and resources. This comprehensive solution empowers dealers to secure the best rate increase for warranty work while streamlining their service operations.

"Our goal with WarrantyBoost+ is to equip dealers with a powerful toolset that enhances their service operations and maximizes their potential for profitability," said Tej Soni, CEO of FrogData. "Our advanced AI Analytics Platform, coupled with the Service Dashboard and KPI tracking, enables dealers to monitor performance, reduce costs, and optimize revenues."

Key Features of WarrantyBoost+ include:

  1. AI-Driven Warranty Analytics: Frog Data's cutting-edge analytics platform analyzes Repair Order (RO) data to determine the best rate increase for dealers. By monitoring ongoing customer pay rates, the platform estimates the earliest possible time to file for a new increase, improving turnaround time from contract to submission and eliminating potential delays.
  2. Service Dashboard: As part of the subscription, dealers gain access to a comprehensive Service Dashboard. This dashboard provides service managers with detailed information and KPIs to drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and enhance revenues.
  3. FTC Privacy Compliance: Frog Data ensures complete compliance with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Privacy Act. Through a secure connection to the dealer's Dealer Management System (DMS), RO data is seamlessly pulled for analysis, safeguarding customer privacy.

"Frog Data takes data privacy and security seriously," added Tej Soni. "We prioritize maintaining the highest level of privacy compliance to instill confidence in our customers and protect their valuable data."

WarrantyBoost+ leverages Frog Data's AI technology to offer dealers a robust suite of features. By connecting to the Dealership DMS through a certified interface, the Frog Data Analytics engine calculates the best data sets to pull, recent changes to Customer Pay Effective Labor Rate (C.P. ELR), improvements between C.P. ELR and Warranty ELR, and the optimal time to file for a rate increase. This data-driven approach enables dealers to make informed decisions and optimize their warranty operations.

Auto Dealers can effectively manage their service operations by utilizing the WarrantyBoost+ Dashboards and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The WarrantyBoost+ Platform covers the entire service operations of a dealership, including Fixed Ops Control, Open RO Snapshot, Body Shop Analysis, Express services, and other services. Moreover, dealers can closely monitor and enhance their service performance through essential KPIs such as the Labor Trend Report, Fixed Ops Plan, RO Trends, and Service Heartbeat.

For more information about WarrantyBoost+ and how it can benefit your dealership, visit our website at www.frogdata.com.

About FrogData

FrogData is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for the automotive industry. FrogData's advanced AI platform seamlessly integrates with various systems within the automotive ecosystem and creates a reliable, secure data lake with comprehensive reporting. By leveraging proprietary AI Algorithms, Decision Analytics, and Actionable Insights, FrogData delivers unprecedented knowledge to dealerships to improve profitability and reduce cost across their marketing, sales and service operations. (www.frogdata.com)

