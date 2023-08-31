FrogTape® Announces a Grand Prize Winner in the Eighth Annual Paintover Challenge™

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

31 Aug, 2023, 11:23 ET

North Carolina DIYer and blogger Tasha Agruso wins $5,000 grand prize and partnership with Special Spaces to design a dream bedroom for a child battling cancer

AVON, OHIO, Aug. 31, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- We have a winner! Eight DIY influencers impressed the public with their room renovations in the eighth annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge®, but one participant's bold pantry makeover stole the show. Online voters and veteran interior designer and DIY television personality Taniya Nayak agree: Tasha Agruso, DIY influencer and blogger behind Kaleidoscope Living, is the top choice.

Mixing vibrant colors, from bright pink and blue to green and yellow, Agruso made a bold statement in an unexpected place: her walk-in pantry. As the winner, she'll take home the $5,000 cash grand prize for her daring design and will get to partner with Nayak to 'Paint it Forward' with Special Spaces, a not-for-profit that creates dream bedrooms for children with cancer.

"This year's participants demonstrated how simply a space can be transformed with paint and a vision," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, which markets FrogTape® brand products. "The featured projects are impressive because they enhance the home for everyone—and they can be done with just a few simple tools and a small budget."

Each influencer was challenged to complete a unique room transformation and special project inspired by one of the four 2023 FrogTape® Design Trends, which are identified by Nayak each year. Assigned the Bohemian Bazaar trend, Agruso stood out from her competitors by merging vibrancy, color and handmade elements. She used FrogTape® Delicate Surface Painter's Tape to keep the lines on her accent wall sharp and clean. Her featured project—a charging station for her family's devices—is a thoughtful and functional addition to the room.

"I love sharing colorful, doable DIY projects, and my pantry makeover for the Paintover Challenge is just one example of a project anyone can easily execute," Agruso said. "The mission of Kaleidoscope Living is to help others create a home they cherish, which makes the opportunity to partner with Special Spaces and Taniya that much more rewarding."

Next month, Agruso, Nayak and volunteers from Shurtape Technologies will work to design and build a dreamy bedroom for a child battling cancer in the Cleveland area. FrogTape® will donate $15,000 to cover the costs of the makeover.

During the challenge, Nayak judged the projects on criteria including workmanship, originality, use of paint, use of FrogTape® brand painter's tape and use of design trends to determine the winner.

See all the 2023 Paintover Challenge™ projects:

For more information about the FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® and project inspiration, visit FrogTape.com/PaintoverChallenge.

