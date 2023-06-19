From 695 Works Submitted From All Over The World, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia's BRANDED SHORTS 2023 Announced the Awards Movie of Vanish and Jinro Were Awarded "Branded Shorts of the Year"

Deloitte Digital Award went to Kenshi Yonezu x PlayStation®️

Best Awards of HR Competition supported by Indeed and Visual Tourism Award were also announced

TOKYO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia, the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 (SSFF & ASIA) held BRANDED SHORTS 2023, a festival of branded movies (short films produced by companies and advertising companies for branding purposes), at Akasaka Intercity Conference. Out of 695 works submitted from around the world, "Me, My Autism & I" by the UK detergent company Vanish was awarded in the international category, and Jinro's "Chamisul in Love 2" won in the national category.

Branded Shorts of the Year International Competition Me, My Autism & I, Branded Shorts of the Year National Competition Chamisul in Love 2, Deloitte Digital Award Keshi Yonezu x PlayStation®️, HR Competition supported by Indeed HR Best Short Award Documentary about a new editor of WEBTOON, Visual Tourism Award, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner's Award Karappo
Photosession of Branded Shorts Juries and Award winners
The first half featured a talk event was held with 8 special guests including Chief Juror Yasuhito Tachibana, Momoko Ando and Mitsuyo Ota. Also participating was Takuma Takasaki, who co-wrote "Perfect Days" for which Koji Yakusho won the Best Actor Award at the Cannes International Film Festival.

During the second half, Sony Interactive Entertainment's "Kenshi Yonezu x PlayStation®️" won the Deloitte Digital Award, which is given to work that embodies the "fusion of 'digital' and 'humanity.'" 

Following the launch of Deloitte Digital's sports business organization, the short movie "Relentless Challenger -Challenge creates the future-" was introduced with the appearance of Homare Sawa, former women's soccer team Japan member.

In the second part, the HR Best Short Award of the HR Competition supported by Indeed, which focuses on the HR (Human Resources) perspective among branded movies, was also announced, and Sorajima Inc., which produces and distributes Webtoon, "Webtoon New Editor Close Document won the award." Mr. Shoichi Tajiri, Marketing Senior Director of Indeed Japan Co., Ltd., who served as the presenter, said, "This year, there were many companies that envisioned what kind of mission they had and what kind of future they had. Among them, the award-winning work this time has a good tempo and music of course, but it also depicts the reality of the main character who actually works."

Following the announcement of the Visual Tourism Award, the Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner's Award was awarded to Aomori Prefecture's tourism video "Empty."

SSFF & ASIA 2023 continues to July 10.

