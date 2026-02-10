Palmstreet Accelerates Growth Into Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Following Breakout Success in Live Plant Commerce

Following its livestream plant-selling success, Palmstreet expands into fashion, beauty, athleisure, and lifestyle markets, capturing mid-luxury and luxury audiences with interactive shopping experiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet ( https://palmstreet.app/ ), the live shopping app that redefined community-led commerce through its plant and collectible live selling ecosystem, today announced the continued expansion of its platform into fashion, beauty, athleisure, and lifestyle categories following significant growth and seller demand throughout 2025.

As traditional brick-and-mortar retailers continue to shutter amid ongoing bankruptcies and store closures, Palmstreet is seeing strong, profitable demand for live, community-driven commerce, particularly within mid-luxury, luxury, and premium athleisure markets with many a millionaire seller story born from their seller community. Buyers are increasingly gravitating toward immersive livestream shopping experiences that combine authentication, education, and real-time interaction, while also delivering compelling value compared to in-store pricing.

Best known for hosting everything from rare five-figure plants to coveted collectibles, Palmstreet is now scaling its proven live selling model to support a wide range of brand-new and pre-owned lifestyle goods. The platform's expanding business-focused segment includes premium athleisure, designer and contemporary fashion, beauty, fragrance, and curated lifestyle accessories, all sold by vetted sellers through live, interactive streams.

Athleisure has emerged as a standout performer on the platform. Buyers are actively purchasing high-demand pieces from brands such as Free People, Alo, and Lululemon, often at significant savings compared to traditional retail pricing. Live shopping formats allow sellers to showcase fit, fabric, stretch, and styling in real time, giving buyers confidence while securing sought-after items at compelling price points.

Handbags and accessories have also proven to be major growth drivers. Palmstreet sellers are seeing strong momentum across popular crossbody styles and everyday luxury bags, with buyers gravitating toward authenticated pieces that blend function and fashion, frequently priced below in-store and resale marketplace averages. In the past three months alone, Palmstreet sellers generated more than $175,000 in mid-luxury and luxury bag sales, reinforcing buyer trust in livestream-first fashion commerce.

Beauty continues to build alongside fashion, with live, influencer-style selling experiences featuring real-time product trials, "get ready with me" sessions, skincare routines, fragrance layering, and honest wear tests. Buyers engage directly with sellers to discover hard-to-find, discontinued, indie, and pro-grade products, often at prices more accessible than traditional retail.

Community interaction remains central to Palmstreet's success. Livestreams foster conversation, education, and transparency, allowing buyers to ask questions, request demonstrations, and build trust with sellers. The platform emphasizes authenticity, brand protection, and responsible resale, ensuring products are represented accurately while supporting both emerging and established brands.

Sustainability is also a key pillar of Palmstreet's fashion and lifestyle expansion. Vintage, upcycled, and estate-sourced fashion and accessories continue to gain traction, offering buyers more conscious alternatives to fast fashion across a range of price points, from accessible everyday wear to collectible luxury.

"Palmstreet has always grown in response to our community, not ahead of it," said Chen Li, CEO and Founder of Palmstreet. "Our success in plant live selling showed us that people value authenticity and connection. As physical retail continues to decline, buyers and sellers alike are seeking experiences that feel personal, transparent, and engaging. Athleisure, handbags, beauty, and lifestyle categories have all flourished because shoppers can see, ask, and buy with confidence, often for less than in-store."

Throughout 2025, Palmstreet experienced increased interest from sellers previously operating on legacy social commerce platforms and live shopping marketplaces, many of whom cited rising fees, limited discoverability, and a lack of meaningful community support. In response, Palmstreet introduced initiatives designed to attract and retain merchants, including its Zero Selling Fees Program for migrating sellers.

As Palmstreet continues to diversify its marketplace, the company remains focused on its core mission: empowering sellers, fostering transparency, and building commerce rooted in connection rather than transactions alone. In May of 2025, Palmstreet announced that it had raised a total of $25 million in funding , led by a16z, Craft Ventures, and Headline, alongside an incredible group of early-stage investors who share the company's vision for the future of live shopping. The latest funding round underscores investor confidence in Palmstreet's growth and the continued expansion of its vibrant creator community.

