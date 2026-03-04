Palmstreet Ignites 686,000+ Comment Frenzy with Launch of Palmie's Choice Awards, a First-of-Its-Kind Community-Powered Livestream Competition

Monthly Instagram Voting Turns Palmstreet Sellers Into Social Stars and Seller Community Into the Judge's Panel

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet, the community-driven live shopping marketplace spanning plants, reptiles, beauty, fashion, home décor, collectibles, and lifestyle goods, has officially launched its Palmie's Choice Awards, a monthly, community-powered competition celebrating the platform's most engaging livestream members on the Palmstreet app. Within the first voting period alone, the inaugural Instagram post for January's theme, "Most Fun Live," generated over 686,000 comments, with sellers nominating one another and fans, affectionately called "Palmies," rallying to support their favorite hosts via Palmstreet's official Instagram account @palmstreetapp.

Palmie's Choice Awards Announcement

Palmies are the heart of the Palmstreet community, made up of enthusiastic fans, buyers, and social supporters who actively participate in livestream events and engage with sellers across the app. They help shape the platform's social shopping culture by commenting, voting, sharing, and promoting their favorite livestream sellers. The Palmie's Choice Awards put this community at the center of the action. Every nomination and vote comes from Palmies themselves, creating a 100% fan-driven competition. Their engagement determines the winners, making Palmies both the audience and the judges.

The awards will be a monthly tradition, spotlighting livestream sellers who excel in creativity, entertainment, and engagement. January's livestreams showcased a variety of engaging themes. Plant Education & DIY hosts like @JumanjiJonPlants demonstrated interactive live show games and community building streams. Rare & Collectible Drops, led by @MooseRoots, showcased exclusive plant varieties and tissue culture plants with step-by-step demonstrations. Interactive Reptile Experiences, such as those from @KhavemansReptiles, brought reptiles to life, answering fan questions and providing educational insights. Other livestreams included Fun Challenges & Games, with interactive Q&A and mini challenges to involve viewers, and Lifestyle & Fashion Mix-ins, where sellers incorporated decor, fashion, and beauty demos to create immersive, entertaining shopping experiences. These themed livestreams allowed sellers to express personality while giving Palmies engaging moments to vote on, comment about, and share throughout the competition.

After days of fan-driven voting, the winners of January's Most Fun LIVE Show were @JumanjiJonPlants (tissue culture plant expert), @MooseRoots (rare tissue culture plant seller), and @KhavemansReptiles (reptile specialist).

"These sellers created livestream shows on the Palmstreet app that made our community laugh, smile, and keep coming back for more," states Palmstreet CEO & Founder Chen Li. "Every comment from Palmies contributed to the final results, highlighting the power of community engagement." Fans can follow the winners and catch their upcoming livestreams directly through the Palmstreet app.

Participation is centered around Palmstreet's Instagram handle @palmstreetapp. Sellers qualify by hosting at least one one-hour livestream on the Palmstreet app during the voting week (themed shows encouraged). Fans vote by commenting on the seller's Palmstreet username on Instagram. Only your first comment counts. Daily leaderboard updates showcase the Top 10 nominees. The Top Four finalists advance to the final round, with the Top Three winners announced during Palmstreet Town Hall Live via the Palmstreet mobile app. This format allows livestream sellers of all sizes to participate while turning community engagement into a platform-wide celebration.

"The Palmie's Choice Awards saw massive success because it promotes organic interactivity rather than sales-driven metrics," continues Palmstreet CEO & Founder Chen Li. "Every seller has the chance to win, no matter how many followers a seller might have or how many sales they've made. It's accessible for all livestream sellers on the Palmstreet app. The awards embody the best qualities of Palmstreet: inclusivity, community-driven energy, and livestream creativity."

Each monthly competition spans the last week of the month, with winners announced on the first Monday of the following month during Palmstreet Town Hall Live. The current Palmie's Choice Awards, ran from February 23 – March 2, featuring the theme "Most Likely to Be Your Palmstreet Crush," where users nominated in-app personalities who produced captivating livestream shows across plants, reptiles, home décor, beauty, fashion, and more. For February, Palmstreet voted for "Most Likely to Crush On" someone they admire in any way, whether it was their hustle, kindness, knowledge, humor or vibe. Top winner rankings included Megaroniinbloom, Superchargedsprouts, aaajecc.aj, PlantlyAddictedShop, JumanjiJonPlants, and Itsasucculentthang.

ABOUT PALMSTREET

Founded in 2020, Palmstreet is a live shopping platform built around community, authenticity, and discovery. Originally launched as a marketplace for rare and collectible plants, the app has evolved into a dynamic live commerce ecosystem featuring fashion, beauty, athleisure, toys, lifestyle goods, crystals, and artisanal décor. Palmstreet's immersive livestream shopping experience allows buyers to interact directly with sellers in real time—asking questions, viewing demonstrations, and shopping with confidence. Visit www.palmstreet.app.

