From Acquisition to Reposition: Choice Hotels Relaunches Park Inn by Radisson to Capitalize on Untapped Market within Portfolio of Hotels

"The relaunch of Park Inn by Radisson into the premium value conversion space underscores our commitment to delivering an unparalleled guest experience, inspired by the simplicity and vibrant energy of parks," said Cathy Hartman, vice president, brand strategy, Choice Hotels. "The brand has been built around a promise to brighten up every stay with a refreshing blend of color, connectivity, and convenience."

Park Inn by Radisson will cater to a new generation of experience-centered travelers in a way that's affordable for guests and simple for owners to deliver. Park Inn by Radisson will offer guests the 'brighter basics' through:

Bright welcome with pops of color and friendly service

welcome with pops of color and friendly service Clean, crisp white bedding and 100% smoke-free hotels

crisp white bedding and 100% smoke-free hotels Connected with fast Wi-Fi and plenty of places to charge devices

with fast Wi-Fi and plenty of places to charge devices Convenient grab & go breakfast items with fresh hot coffee to start the day

"Park Inn by Radisson presents an exciting opportunity for our current and future hotel owners to tap into Choice's best-in-class conversion capabilities, proprietary tools, and dedicated support needed to thrive in this competitive landscape," said Tom Nee, senior vice president, foundation development, Choice Hotels. "We have already awarded our first contract for the relaunched brand in San Antonio, Texas, and interest in joining the brand is very high. We believe there is meaningful runway for this brand, with the potential to expand domestically in the next several years."

With Radisson Hotels Americas now part of the Choice Hotels family of brands, the company offers best-in-class franchisee support and full access to Choice's powerful global reservation channels, leading to improved digital traffic, bookings, and lowered OTA fees.

Similar to Park Inn by Radisson's four open domestic properties, the relaunched brand will continue to participate in Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay which can be redeemed for reward nights at more than 7,000 Choice-branded hotels. Members can also earn points through two co-brand credit cards – the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard and Choice Privileges Mastercard. Both offer cardholders more ways to accelerate the amount of Choice Privileges points they earn while staying at participating Choice Hotels and on everyday spending including for gas, groceries and home goods.

For more information about Park Inn by Radisson, as well as Choice Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/park-inn/.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

