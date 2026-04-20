From Babies Named Milo to Brand Tattoos, Milo's Celebrates 80 Years of Superfans

Beloved brand launches nationwide search for superfans to join Milo's Jug Club, chance to win a trip to Milo's hometown, exclusive experiences and more

BESSEMER, Ala., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo's Tea Company, Inc., the family-owned and certified women-owned business behind America's #1 selling refrigerated tea, is celebrating 80 years in business by turning the spotlight on the people who made it possible: its fans.

From babies named Milo to tattoos of the iconic jug to lifelong traditions, fans have made the brand their own. To celebrate them, Milo's is launching the Milo's Jug Club, a nationwide search for superfans who have made the brand part of their everyday moments, traditions and celebrations for generations.

Milo's celebrates 80 years with a nationwide search for superfans to join Milo's Jug Club

Introducing the Jug Club: A Celebration for Milo's Biggest Fans

From April 20 through June 30, fans across the country are invited to share their personal stories and traditions for the chance to be named Founding Members of the Milo's Jug Club. Fans can submit a short story along with a photo that brings their Milo's fandom to life, showing how they "Pass the Jug. Share the Joy."

Throughout the program, Milo's will select weekly winners at random who will be featured on @drinkmilos social channels and receive exclusive prizes — including merch, product bundles, gift cards and seasonal surprises — with winners announced each Monday from late April through the end of June.

At the conclusion of the contest, eight standout fans will be selected as Founding Members, earning a trip for two to Milo's hometown of Birmingham, Alabama for an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience, an invitation to the 80th Anniversary Hometown ParTEA, a year's supply of Milo's and exclusive Jug Club merch.

"We hear every day from people who have grown up with Milo's, celebrate with Milo's and genuinely love this brand in a way that is incredibly special and unique," said Tricia Wallwork, Chair and CEO of Milo's Tea Company and granddaughter of founders Milo and Bea Carlton. "We've seen fans name their pets and even their babies after Milo's. Some have even gotten tattoos. This anniversary felt like the right time to celebrate them back."

Fans can submit their stories and learn more at MilosJugClub.com.

80 Years of Milo's Moments

For 80 years, Milo's has been part of life's simple but meaningful moments, from dinner tables and road trips to front porches and family celebrations. What began in 1946 as a burger restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama, founded by Milo and Bea Carlton, quickly became something more when customers fell in love with Milo's fresh-brewed sweet tea recipe. Eight decades later, that same commitment to delicious taste, real ingredients and family tradition has helped Milo's grow from a local favorite into a beloved national brand found in homes across the country.

"As we celebrate 80 years, we're reflecting on the relationships and traditions that have shaped Milo's from the very beginning," said Wallwork. "Milo's has always been about bringing people together, through simple ingredients, great taste and moments that matter."

80 Years Strong — and Still Growing

Now under its third generation of family leadership, Milo's is available in all 50 states and more than 60,000 retail locations, with continued growth fueled by strong consumer demand and a pipeline of innovation.

Over the past year, Milo's has expanded its portfolio with new offerings including Zero Sugar Lemonade and Fruit Punch, meeting evolving consumer tastes while staying true to the real ingredients and fresh-brewed quality that have defined the brand since 1946. The brand is also offering limited-edition flavors to excite fans through the seasons, like the recent launch of Blackberry Sweet Tea, which is available through May with new flavors dropping later this year.

Milo's is on track to reach $1 billion in retail sales by 2027 as the company continues its next chapter of growth.

"We like to think of ourselves as an 80-year-old startup," said Wallwork. "Our roots keep us grounded, but our future keeps us moving."

With more than 1,000 associates, valued retail partners and strong community partnerships across the country, this celebration honors the people who have helped build Milo's over the years and the fans who continue to make it part of their everyday and milestone moments alike.

About Milo's Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, certified women-owned business crafting high-quality, fresh beverages since 1946. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Milo's is the #1 selling refrigerated tea in America and one of the fastest-growing lemonade brands, available in all 50 states at over 60,000 retail locations. A TRUE Platinum Zero Waste company, Milo's is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, donating at least 1% of profits to causes focused on education, the environment, and disaster relief. Learn more at www.drinkmilos.com.

Media Contact:

Carly Wilhelm

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732-237-4533

SOURCE Milo's Tea Company