MILO'S BRINGS A TASTE OF SUMMER TO FANS WITH LIMITED EDITION PEACH SWEET TEA

The 80-year-old family-owned brand introduces a nostalgic summer favorite brewed fresh with real tea leaves and 100% natural ingredients

BESSEMER, Ala., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Few flavors say summer quite like peach tea. It's the taste of front porch afternoons, backyard cookouts, road trip coolers, family gatherings, and slow, sun-soaked moments worth savoring. This season, Milo's Tea Company, Inc., the third-generation, woman-owned business behind America's #1 selling refrigerated tea, is bringing that classic summer flavor to fans with the launch of new Limited-Edition Peach Sweet Tea.

Milo's celebrates summer with the release of its new limited-edition Peach Sweet Tea.

Starting May 18, Milo's Limited Edition Peach Sweet Tea gallon will be available for a limited time through September at approximately 2,500 Walmart stores nationwide, as well as select local grocers. Brewed fresh daily, Milo's Peach Sweet Tea delivers the smooth, classic sweet tea taste fans love, perfectly balanced with a hint of juicy peach flavor. Made with 100% natural ingredients and no acids or preservatives, it's a refreshing seasonal variety families can feel good about choosing, enjoying, and sharing.

While peach tea is easy to find on shelves, it is not always made with the simple ingredients families are looking for. Many flavored teas rely on preservatives, acids, or high fructose corn syrup. Milo's Peach Sweet Tea offers a fresh-brewed alternative made with simple, high-quality ingredients, giving tea drinkers a better way to enjoy one of summer's most nostalgic flavors.

"Our Peach Sweet Tea is made for slow summer moments, from front porches to backyard barbecues and time with the people you love," said Tricia Wallwork, Chair and CEO of Milo's Tea Company. "With just the right balance of juicy peach and our fresh-brewed tea, it's a crisp, delicious flavor that families can feel good about sharing all summer long."

Designed for tea drinkers looking to add flavor to their routine, Milo's Peach Sweet Tea brings something new to everyday moments, from weekend lunches to pool days, picnics, and simple daily refreshment. The limited-edition launch continues Milo's legacy of crafting real, delicious beverages rooted in quality, tradition, and great taste.

As Milo's celebrates its 80th anniversary, Peach Sweet Tea builds on a year of innovation for the brand, following the introduction of Zero Sugar Lemonade, Fruit Punch, and Limited-Edition Blackberry Sweet Tea. Together, these offerings reflect Milo's continued momentum and commitment to meeting fans' evolving tastes while honoring the fresh-brewed quality that has defined the brand for eight decades.

Milo's Peach Sweet Tea is now available at Walmart stores nationwide, as well as select local grocers including Piggly Wiggly, Ingles, and Hy-Vee, through September. The flavor will be available in gallon sizes with suggested retail prices starting at $4.49. Fans can visit www.drinkmilos.com/locate to find Limited Edition Peach Sweet Tea near them.

About Milo's Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, certified women-owned business crafting high-quality, fresh beverages since 1946. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Milo's is the #1 selling refrigerated tea in America and one of the fastest-growing lemonade brands, available in all 50 states at over 62,000 retail locations. A TRUE Platinum Zero Waste company, Milo's is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, donating at least 1% of profits to causes focused on education, the environment, and disaster relief. Learn more at www.drinkmilos.com.

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Carly Wilhelm

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SOURCE Milo's Tea Company