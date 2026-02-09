Future Ready Upgrade: Brightspeed WiFi 7 Technology Now Available Across All Gig-Speed Plans, Including its New 5 Gig Offering

Whole home connectivity leveled up with boosted speeds, expanded bandwidth and the power to reach multiple devices in every room

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed , the nation's third-largest fiber builder and provider of the country's fastest internet service , as determined by HighSpeedInternet.com's Annual Service Provider Review 2025, today announced the launch of next generation WiFi 7 technology across all its gig-speed plans including Brightspeed Fiber Internet 1 Gig, 2 Gig, 8 Gig and its newly launched 5 Gig plan.1 Brightspeed's WiFi 7 technology delivers unprecedented speed, reliability and whole-home coverage engineered for ultra-high-bandwidth households that are powering multi-device streaming, gaming, remote work, online learning and smart devices.

"Launching WiFi 7 across our gig-speed fiber internet plans is about more than faster speeds, it's about unlocking opportunity," said Executive Chairman and CEO Michel Combes. "For families, students, small businesses and healthcare providers in communities that have long lacked reliable connectivity, especially in rural America, this technology levels the playing field. It means smoother remote learning, better access to telehealth, stronger local businesses and the confidence that world-class connectivity isn't limited by geography."

The launch marks a major leap forward in whole-home connectivity, pairing Brightspeed's multi-gig fiber network with the most advanced WiFi technology available today. Next generation WiFi 7 unleashes the speed of every gig by delivering faster speeds, lower latency and more reliable performance for homes running dozens of connected devices.

Key technical features include:

Breakthrough performance: Capable of delivering speeds up to two times faster than WiFi 6, 2 enabling real-time applications such as video conferencing, telemedicine, cloud gaming and immersive AR/VR experiences.

Capable of delivering speeds up to two times faster than WiFi 6, enabling real-time applications such as video conferencing, telemedicine, cloud gaming and immersive AR/VR experiences. Whole-home coverage: A WiFi 7 mesh system intelligently adapts to each device, optimizing performance room by room and ensuring consistent connectivity throughout the home.

A WiFi 7 mesh system intelligently adapts to each device, optimizing performance room by room and ensuring consistent connectivity throughout the home. Seamless setup: Professional installation includes network health checks, optimal equipment placement and device onboarding that delivers a worry-free experience from day one.

With its fiber network already reaching more than 2.8 million locations and expanding rapidly, Brightspeed continues to redefine what high-speed internet looks like in communities often overlooked by traditional providers. By combining next-generation WiFi with aggressive fiber expansion, Brightspeed is positioning itself as a leading provider of speed, reliability and long-term value while elevating the customer experience for millions of households and businesses across its 20-state footprint.

"For rural and historically underserved communities, the introduction of WiFi 7 represents a meaningful step forward in closing the digital divide," added Executive Vice President, Consumer Products, Marketing and Customer Experience, Rui Costa. "By combining next-generation WiFi with our expanding fiber footprint, we are providing residents in small towns and rural areas access to the same high-quality, reliable internet experience as urban markets, ensuring they can thrive today and well into the future."

1 Available internet speeds may vary by address & not available in all areas.

2 WiFi speeds based on IEEE 802.11 specifications using WiFi 7 devices and not guaranteed. Plan speeds based on wired connections.

