From Blackberry Citrus, to Matcha, to Strawberry, to S'Mores, summer's coolest flavors and sips have arrived at Tim Hortons U.S.

"We're giving our guests a range of flavors to match the rhythm of their day — from cool and refreshing, to indulgent and festive – and they're all crafted to make summer feel even better."

REFRESHING COLD BEVERAGE FLAVORS FOR SUMMER

Blackberry Citrus Refresher*

Bright, crisp, and refreshingly vibrant, this iced Refresher mixes flavored blackberry and orange juices for a perfectly balanced berry citrus flavor twist. Whole freeze-dried blackberries add a burst of real fruit flavor and texture in every sip. Available also in Lemonade or Coconut Milk.

(* Contains a blend of juices from concentrate with sugar and other ingredients)

Strawberry Cold Foam

Elevate your iced matcha or cold brew with our new Strawberry flavored Cold Foam to create an incredible flavor combination that's velvety, refreshing, and fruity.

Strawberries and Cream Iced Capp® Made with OREO®

Our Flavored Strawberries & Cream Iced Capp® blends smooth, creamy coffee with sweet strawberry flavor and rich cookies & cream notes for the perfect balance of fruity and decadent. Made with real cream and topped with fluffy whipped topping, a drizzle of strawberry syrup, and a generous sprinkle of OREO® cookie pieces—plus even more OREO® cookie pieces blended throughout—every sip is layered with irresistible flavor and texture.

S'Mores Lattes and S'Mores Iced Capp®

The delicious and cozy flavors of the campfire classic – toasted marshmallow flavor, mini chocolate chips, and graham cracker pieces – taste amazing together in your choice of a S'Mores Iced Capp® or S'Mores Latte (available iced or hot).

Customize Your Iced Coffee with Chobani® Oat Milk

Tim Hortons signature smooth Iced Coffee is an iconic everyday way to beat the heat and now guests can customize it with Chobani® Oat Milk for an extra creamy sip all summer long.



CELEBRATE SUMMER SOCCER SEASON WITH GAME DAY TREATS AND MERCH

Whether guests are hosting watch parties, cheering with friends, or celebrating all summer long, Tim Hortons is serving up a lineup of soccer-inspired treats, festive sweets, and limited-edition merch made for every game day occasion.

SOCCER BALL DONUT

The Soccer Ball Boston Cream Donut brings playful soccer-inspired fun to the season with a fluffy yeast donut filled with venetian cream and topped with chocolate icing and powdered sugar.

USA VANILLA DIP DONUT

Our USA Vanilla Dip Donut features a fluffy yeast ring donut topped with vanilla-flavored icing and festive red, white and blue sprinkles perfect for celebrating all summer long.

KEY LIME TIMBIT® AND USA BIRTHDAY CAKE TIMBIT®

Timbits® are the ultimate sharable treat for soccer watch parties and summer gatherings. The USA Birthday Cake Timbit® is topped with festive red, white and blue sprinkles, while the new Key Lime Timbit® delivers a bright citrus twist with creamy key lime cheesecake filling and powdered sugar.

LEMON CAKE DONUT

Perfect for sunny summer days, the Lemon Cake Donut features a moist lemon-flavored cake donut ring lightly tossed in powdered sugar for a bright and refreshing bite.

LIMITED-EDITION SUMMER MERCH

Guests can also celebrate summer soccer season with a soccer-themed Timbits® Bucket and a USA-inspired color-changing cup available with the purchase of any medium or large iced beverage.

For fans looking to bring Tims along all summer long, the new Tim Hortons USA Travel Collection features ceramic mugs and reusable straw tumblers inspired by summer road trips, everyday iced coffee runs, and life on the go.

Available at participating restaurants while supplies last.

About Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons