Tim Hortons® Camp Day is back on July 15 with 100% of the purchase price from hot and iced coffees supporting youth development

On Tim Hortons Camp Day on July 15, 100% of the purchase price, excluding taxes, from every hot coffee and iced coffee sold at Tim Hortons restaurants in the United States and Canada are donated to Tim Hortons signature charity, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, to help youth in Tim Hortons restaurant communities access meaningful opportunities to learn, grow, and build confidence – in the classroom, in the community, and at camp.





Last year's Camp Day campaign raised nearly $800,000 at Tim Hortons restaurants in the United States. Tim Hortons, Tims restaurant owners, and guests have collectively raised over $190 million through Camp Day campaigns across Canada and the United States since 1991!





In advance of Camp Day, guests can also purchase a colorful Camp Day bracelet for $3, with 100% of the profits ($2.01 per bracelet, excl. taxes) donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. Guests can also purchase a Campfire Donut for $2 at participating restaurants with 100% of the purchase price (excl. taxes) going to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Tim Hortons® Camp Day is back on July 15 with 100% of purchases of all hot and iced coffee sales (excluding taxes) donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps!

The mission for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is to provide life-changing opportunities for underserved youth to help them reach their full potential. Nearly 350,000 youth have been supported through development programs in the foundation's 50-year history. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps and other important charitable disclosures, visit timscamps.com.

• On Tim Hortons Camp Day on July 15, 100% of the purchase price, excluding taxes, from every hot coffee and iced coffee sold at Tim Hortons restaurants in the United States and Canada are donated to Tim Hortons signature charity, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, to help youth in Tim Hortons restaurant communities access meaningful opportunities to learn, grow, and build confidence – in the classroom, in the community, and at camp. • On Tim Hortons Camp Day on July 15, 100% of the purchase price, excluding taxes, from every hot coffee and iced coffee sold at Tim Hortons restaurants in the United States and Canada are donated to Tim Hortons signature charity, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, to help youth in Tim Hortons restaurant communities access meaningful opportunities to learn, grow, and build confidence – in the classroom, in the community, and at camp. • On Tim Hortons Camp Day on July 15, 100% of the purchase price, excluding taxes, from every hot coffee and iced coffee sold at Tim Hortons restaurants in the United States and Canada are donated to Tim Hortons signature charity, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, to help youth in Tim Hortons restaurant communities access meaningful opportunities to learn, grow, and build confidence – in the classroom, in the community, and at camp.

"Camp Day is one of the most meaningful days on the calendar for all of us at Tim Hortons, as a special day when our brand, our restaurant owners, and our guests come together to do something truly good. Every coffee sold supports meaningful development of youth from our restaurant communities, and we're so grateful to our guests for showing up year after year and making a real difference," says Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S.

How to support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps on Camp Day:

100% of the purchase price from all hot and iced coffee sales on July 15, excluding taxes, are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. It's a great day to size up your order and treat your family and friends to a coffee! You can also opt to round-up your order total to make a donation to the foundation.





Order a Tim Hortons Take 12 to share with co-workers, friends, and family. A Tim Hortons Take 12 includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy, and sweeteners. Guests can also fill out a pre-order form in advance for Tim Hortons Take 12s so their whole work team or family can support Camp Day together!





In advance of Camp Day, Tims guests can also purchase a colorful Camp Day bracelet for $3, with 100% of the profits ($2.01 per bracelet, excl. taxes) donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.





Guests can also purchase a Campfire Donut for $2 at participating restaurants with 100% of the purchase price (excl. taxes) going to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.





Make a one-time or monthly donation online any time at www.timscamps.com.

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons