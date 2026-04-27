Tim Hortons® week-long Smile Cookie® campaign starts TODAY with 100% of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups

From April 27 to May 3, 100% of the proceeds from Smile Cookie sales ($2 per cookie, excluding tax) will be donated to over 30 charities and community groups in the U.S., selected by local Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

Last year, Tim Hortons guests in the U.S. helped raise over $340,000 through Smile Cookie sales. More than $108 million has been raised in the U.S. and Canada since the Smile Cookie campaign first launched in 1996.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back starting TODAY through Sunday with 100% of proceeds from every delicious cookie sold being donated to a local charity or community group. Here's everything you need to know about this impactful campaign:

What are Tim Hortons Smile Cookies?

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back starting TODAY through Sunday with 100% of proceeds from every delicious cookie sold being donated to a local charity or community group. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back starting TODAY through Sunday with 100% of proceeds from every delicious cookie sold being donated to a local charity or community group. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Smile Cookies are Tim Hortons Chocolate Chunk Cookies that are hand-decorated with a smiley face using blue and pink icing. For each Smile Cookie sold, 100% of the proceeds ($2 per cookie, excluding tax) goes to a local charity and community group, including children's hospitals, organizations that support youth development, and more!

What organizations are being supported by Smile Cookie?

Each year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners pick local charities or community groups – including children's hospitals and other organizations that support youth in need – to benefit from Smile Cookie sales, based on the important impact they deliver in their community. To learn more about the organization(s) being supported in your area, visit timhortons.com/smile-cookie.

How much has the Smile Cookie campaign raised?

Last year, Tim Hortons guests in the U.S. helped raise over $340,000 through Smile Cookie sales. More than $108 million has been raised in the U.S. and Canada since the Smile Cookie campaign first launched in 1996.

Where can you buy Smile Cookies?

Visit your local Tim Hortons restaurant today through Sunday to buy some Smile Cookies and support an important cause close to home. Your local Tims restaurant can also take pre-orders and bulk orders so you can share Smile Cookies with your co-workers, family and friends. Use the Tim Hortons app or visit https://www.timhortons.com/store-locator to find Tims restaurants near you. You can also use the Tim Hortons app to place a mobile order for pickup, or an order for delivery to your home or workplace.

QUOTE:

"Supporting the communities we serve is a key part of the Tim Hortons brand and we are so proud of the impact of our annual Smile Cookie campaign," said Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S. "It's incredible how our guests and Tim Hortons restaurant owners rally together every year for a whole week to raise funds to support a local organization that does good work in their community."

About Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons