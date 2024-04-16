From Brand Promise to Consumer Voices: 2024 Healthcare Reputation Report Highlights the Power of Feedback in Modern Healthcare Marketing

Patient feedback volume has increased by 150% in the healthcare industry

Healthcare providers that prioritize patient feedback see increased online engagement and annual revenue benefits

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation performance management, today announced its ranking of the Top 50 U.S. Acute Care Hospitals and Top 20 Hospital Locations in the 2024 Healthcare Reputation Report .

To determine these rankings, the report analyzes millions of pieces of reputation performance data from hundreds of different sources, also uncovering insights that highlight how leading U.S. Acute Care Hospitals are delivering on their individual brand promises in a marketplace where the consumer's voice holds more sway than ever before.

The 2024 Healthcare Reputation Report found that healthcare marketers are navigating changes in a volatile industry where consumers don't blindly trust brand promises or provider referrals when seeking care. The data analyzed also found that:

Consumers are turning to online feedback to crowdsource the truth. Over 86% of consumers read online patient reviews, and 73% of those consumers demand a minimum star rating of 4 stars to even consider engaging with a provider

Over the last five years, patient feedback volume has increased by 150% in the healthcare industry

Locations and providers that actively manage their online reputation see a 40% increase in actions taken on their online listings and an approximate 300-point increase to their Reputation Score annually

Patient engagement on a hospital's online listing increases by 40% when organizations request reviews

On average, Acute Care Hospitals that request reviews have a star rating of nearly one star higher on their online listings versus those that do not request reviews

Sentiment is the equalizer. Not all health systems have the same resources, but regardless, sentiment is consistent across system sizes

Sentiment across U.S. regions differs. The Eastern half of the U.S. - with the exception of Florida - sees overall lower sentiment compared to the Western U.S.

"In an increasingly competitive landscape where consumers start with an online search, healthcare marketers must prioritize reviews, star ratings and accurate business listings so their organizations can build trust and stand out from others," said Andrew Rainey, General Manager of Healthcare at Reputation. "Leading providers ranked in our 2024 Healthcare Reputation Report excel at managing their reputation performance by actively responding to online reviews, leveraging constructive feedback to make operational improvements and activating satisfied patients that may not leave a review unless asked. We are proud to have several of our customers recognized as leaders and congratulate all top-ranked health systems and hospitals on prioritizing consumer feedback to deliver on their brand promise."

2024 U.S. Acute Care Hospital Rankings

Reputation analyzed the top 50 Acute Care Hospitals from Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) by revenue and ranked by Reputation Score, which analyzes nine elements including review sentiment, volume, recency, spread, length, and response.

Review response rate is what sets the top-ranked hospitals apart from their competition. The top 10% of hospitals consistently outshine the bottom 10% in review responsiveness. With an 89% response rate to negative reviews, the top performers demonstrate a clear commitment to addressing feedback and can leverage it for operational enhancements and service recovery. Conversely, the bottom 10% lag significantly behind, responding to negative reviews only 35% of the time.

Generating more reviews and analyzing insights helps identify strengths and areas of improvement for healthcare marketers. These insights help operational teams in pinpointing successes and opportunities for enhancement.

Reputation also took the top IDNs based on their net patient revenue and ranked them by Reputation Score, a proprietary measurement that leverages AI to distill vast amounts of consumer feedback data into one metric that measures and improves reputation performance. The Top 15 are:

Community Health Systems AdventHealth Kaiser Permanente Universal Health Services HCA Healthcare Houston Methodist Banner Health RWJBarnabas Health Ascension Health Novant Health UCHealth Cedars-Sinai Health System Advocate Health Baylor Scott & White Health Sutter Health

"We're proud to be recognized with the top ranking in the 2024 Healthcare Reputation Report and to have earned this spot for the third consecutive year. Reputation management underscores the commitment of CHS hospitals to deliver excellent patient care, to listen to the voice of our patients and their families, and to continuously work toward the best possible patient experience and satisfaction. Customer feedback has been instrumental in driving improvement efforts and also enables recognition for our clinicians and caregivers who are so often mentioned in online reviews for providing compassionate care and exceptional service," said Tomi Galin, EVP - Corporate Communications and Marketing at Community Health Systems.

Reputation also ranked the top 20 hospitals by location, the top five are:

Rice Medical Center Kindred Hospital Brea Kindred Hospital Houston Northwest Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics Kindred Hospital Clear Lake

"The 2024 Healthcare Reputation Report highlights the significant accomplishment that five of ScionHealth's hospitals rank in the nation's top 20 by Reputation Score. This reaffirms our dedication to high quality, patient-centered care and continuous improvement, guided by valuable patient feedback," said Matthew Trader, Director of Online Reputation Management at ScionHealth.

For the full lists, and more insights into how healthcare marketers can build and execute a reputation performance program, download the 2024 Healthcare Reputation Report and visit reputation.com.

