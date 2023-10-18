Reputation Unveils Annual Property Management Rankings, Highlighting How Elite Firms Drive Success for Their Business

News provided by

Reputation

18 Oct, 2023, 11:04 ET

Report says that elite firms have twice the number of reviews and a 7% higher response rate than the industry average

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management, today released findings from its 2023 Property Management Reputation Report. Leveraging its AI-powered natural language processing algorithms, Reputation analyzed 652,000 reviews of 15,800 multifamily residential locations to understand what renters value about their property managers and what stands out when it comes to negative experiences. Reputation also ranked the top 25 largest property management brands (by units managed according to the National Multifamily Housing Council) by their Reputation Score, an industry-leading performance indicator built on public review data.

Continue Reading
Reputation
Reputation

The Reputation Data Science team analyzed the five brands with the highest Reputation Scores to uncover how these elite property management firms invest in customer feedback to improve their reputation and grow their bottom line. The analysis uncovered that the top five property management brands do the following especially well:

  • Elite firms consistently and proactively ask for reviews - This effort results in a substantial increase, with 2x the number of reviews acquired per month per location, compared to other property management brands
  • The top brands regularly respond to reviews - Leading property management brands exhibit an impressive 97% response rate to reviews compared to the 90% response rate observed in the rest of the industry. This high level of responsiveness demonstrates a genuine appreciation for customer feedback.

Elite property management brands that implement these practices see the following outcomes:

  • Enhanced positive feedback - Leading property management brands actively encourage people to leave a review, resulting in an impressive 86% positive review rate, exceeding the industry's 76% average.
  • Higher star rating - A high frequency in positive reviews contributes to higher star ratings: leaders average an impressive 4.5 star rating, which appeals to prospective renters who prioritize locations with a 4.0 and above star rating.
  • Better visibility on Google to drive leads - High review volumes, recent reviews, positive sentiment, and a strong review response rate collectively contribute to better visibility on Google. Industry leaders achieve almost two times more views on their Google Business Profile listings and three times more actions, meaning clicks for calls, website visits and directions.
  • Higher Reputation Scores - The above actions ultimately lead to positive outcomes that directly boost Reputation Scores, which is known to be correlated with higher revenues.

"Choosing a place to live is one of the biggest decisions a renter makes. In a time when competition is fierce, property managers must find ways to bring more value to renters for continued growth," said Reputation's Chief Marketing Officer, Liz Carter. "Listening to and taking action on renter feedback is one of the most effective ways to deliver value and it has a direct impact on revenue. We are proud to partner with many of the top multifamily housing brands to put feedback to work for their business, and extend a special congratulations to the elite brands on their achievements."

"We are incredibly honored to be ranked at the top of the 2023 Reputation Property Management Report, as we are deeply committed to providing our residents with an exceptional living experience," said Executive Vice President of Marketing at Cortland Properties, Tim Hermeling. "We are grateful to our team for their hard work and commitment in bringing that exceptional living experience to life for our residents. At Cortland, our residents are our top priority, so we strive to create communities our residents love calling home."

"At Greystar we are committed to continuous improvement in our services and amenities to create communities where our residents thrive, so we are honored to be ranked as a leader in the 2023 Property Management Reputation Report," said Director of Marketing Operations, Innovation and Supplier Relations at Greystar, Jaemi Carkin. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering a superior customer experience through listening to and acting on renter feedback. Taking action on feedback from our residents is mutually beneficial - we have happier residents, and our business sees sustained growth. This is not only great for our bottom line, but it helps us establish trust with our residents."  

Top 25 Property Management Firms - 2023

  1. Cortland
  2. Bozzuto
  3. MAA
  4. Edward Rose & Sons
  5. AvalonBay
  6. Greystar
  7. Bell Partners
  8. RAM Partners
  9. BH Management
  10. Equity Residential
  11. ZRS Management
  12. Monarch Investment & Management Group
  13. RPM Living
  14. Morgan Properties
  15. RangeWater Real Estate
  16. Lincoln Property Company
  17. Cushman & Wakefield
  18. Asset Living
  19. Apartment Management Consultants
  20. Avenue 5 Residential
  21. Related Companies
  22. Essex Property Trust, Inc.
  23. FPI Management, Inc.
  24. WinnCompanies
  25. The Michaels Organization

To learn more about Reputation's 2023 Property Management Report, top property rankings and the Reputation Score, please visit our website.

About Reputation
Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:
Colette McLaughlin
Reputation
[email protected]
7084153681

Erika Kuorikoski
MikeWorldWide on behalf of Reputation
[email protected] 

SOURCE Reputation

Also from this source

Reputation Announces CEO Transition, Appointing Joe Burton as Chief Executive Officer

Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced the appointment of Joe Burton as Chief Executive Officer,...
Reputation Grows Leadership Team, Adding a New Chief Customer Officer and First-Ever Head of Artificial Intelligence

Reputation Grows Leadership Team, Adding a New Chief Customer Officer and First-Ever Head of Artificial Intelligence

Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management, today announces that it is staffing up with two leadership hires. Pam Dodrill has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.