From Breakthroughs to Accolades: The VOOPOO 2025 Journey

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, VOOPOO solidified its industry leadership through a year of remarkable innovation and recognition. By consistently aligning advanced technology with intuitive design, the brand achieved widespread acclaim—from top media honors to prestigious international awards. These accolades validate VOOPOO's commitment to excellence and its focused effort to enhance the global vaping experience.

Innovation Delivered, Awards Achieved

VOOPOO's 2025 Breakthoughs and Accolades

Guided by a user-first philosophy, VOOPOO's 2025 innovations focused on fundamentally enhancing the vaping experience. The launch of the iCOSM Code 2.0 platform integrated proprietary technologies to deliver unparalleled smoothness, flavor purity, and coil longevity. User interaction was made more intuitive across key products like the DRAG S3, DRAG X3 and ARGUS P3 through smart features such as capacitive unlocking and snap cartridge. Simultaneously, VOOPOO achieved a breakthrough balance of high capacity, compact form, and long-lasting battery life in devices including the ARGUS G3, ARGUS G3 mini, VOOPOO VINCI S, and VRIZZ 2. These focused advancements were widely recognized, earning the brand numerous awards from leading industry media such as Versed Vaper, Vapouround and iGeekphone for categories including BEST VAPE STARTER KITS, BEST POD VAPES, and BEST VAPES FOR NICOTINE SALTS.

Aesthetics Elevated, Accolades Secured

In 2025, VOOPOO's design philosophy seamlessly merged intelligent functionality with refined aesthetics. The brand enhanced user interaction through large, intuitive smart touch screens on devices like the ARGUS P3 and VOOPOO VINCI E120, offering rich customization and control. Aesthetic excellence was achieved using premium materials and finishes, such as leather and metal, in products like the DRAG S3, DRAG X3, and ARGUS P3, giving each device a distinct, luxurious presence. This user-centric design also extended to practical daily usability, with thoughtful additions like the integrated dust cover on the ARGUS Klyc ensuring both style and convenience for the user. This holistic approach to design excellence earned VOOPOO high acclaim on the global stage, securing prestigious Platinum and Gold Winners at both the London Design Awards and Muse Design Awards.

Leadership Acknowledged, Identity Renewed

The outstanding achievements in technological advancement and sophisticated design throughout 2025 led to VOOPOO receiving the prestigious Industry Leader title from Vapouround. This honor arrived as the brand celebrated its 8th anniversary, an occasion marked by the introduction of a vibrant visual evolution anchored in a new, energetic yellow. This renewal visually expresses the core values of Passion, Vitality, and Breakthrough, the very principles that have driven VOOPOO's journey to leadership and will continue to shape its forward path.

Entering 2026, VOOPOO builds upon a year of significant recognition with a clear forward-looking strategy. The brand remains committed to driving innovation, enhancing product excellence, and deepening the connection with users worldwide. Through continuous advancement and thoughtful design, VOOPOO aims to not only sustain its leadership but also actively shape the next chapter of the vaping industry.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

SOURCE ICCPP GROUP