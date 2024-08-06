From Classrooms to Whole Schools: ClassDojo Unveils New Schoolwide Version, Remains 100% Free for Schools

Built with school leaders, ClassDojo expands with a suite of tools to help school leaders build positive, engaged school communities.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassDojo, the flagship communications app beloved by tens of millions of teachers and families, today announced its expansion to include school leaders. The company is launching a suite of schoolwide features designed to help school leaders connect their entire school as a community.

"ClassDojo grew from the grassroots, one classroom at a time—and now it's been adopted by classrooms in 9 out of 10 K-8 schools across America. Teachers have seen it help transform classrooms into happy, thriving communities, where kids and families are excited, engaged and eager. Seeing this over the years, school leaders have been eager to cultivate the same kind of energy throughout their schools. They asked us to help them, and for the last year, we've been working closely with them to expand ClassDojo to entire schools. Today's announcement is the fruit of that collaboration," said Anju Khetan, head of schools at ClassDojo.

ClassDojo helps teachers, kids, and families to stay connected by sharing the most important moments of the school day through photos, videos, messages and classroom activities.

"Right after the 2023 Lāhainā wildfire, we used ClassDojo to connect with all of our students and families to make sure they were okay," said Tonata Lolesio, principal of Sacred Hearts School Lahaina. "ClassDojo quickly became an important communications tool to keep our families updated on the progress of opening up a temporary school in nearby Kapalua. We continue to use this platform to share important information and joyful moments with our Sacred Hearts School 'ohana.'"

Beginning this school year, all school leaders will have access to a comprehensive suite of offerings, completely for free, including:

Easily Connect Everyone: School leaders are able to instantly connect with and message with all families and staff in their school community. With a single inbox for their whole school community, leaders can quickly share important announcements, or have two-way chats with teachers and families.

School leaders are able to instantly connect with and message with all families and staff in their school community. With a single inbox for their whole school community, leaders can quickly share important announcements, or have two-way chats with teachers and families. Positive Schoolwide Culture : Teachers have long used ClassDojo to create positive classroom communities, using positive feedback. School leaders can now do the same across their whole school, including supporting Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS). School leaders can set school skills and values, and celebrate classes and children for behaviors aligned with the school's core values.

: Teachers have long used ClassDojo to create positive classroom communities, using positive feedback. School leaders can now do the same across their whole school, including supporting Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS). School leaders can set school skills and values, and celebrate classes and children for behaviors aligned with the school's core values. Instant Translation into 130 Languages: Nearly one in five adults in the U.S. speak a language other than English at home. With ClassDojo, every message sent to families is automatically translated into 130 languages, allowing school leaders and teachers to reach and communicate with all families.

Nearly one in five adults in the U.S. speak a language other than English at home. With ClassDojo, every message sent to families is automatically translated into 130 languages, allowing school leaders and teachers to reach and communicate with all families. See Magic Moments in Every Classroom: School leaders—many of whom are former teachers—often find it hard to be connected to what's happening in their school community. Teachers can invite leaders to follow their class 'Story', a stream of pictures, videos and magic moments from the day. School leaders who follow all their classes' stories get a magical experience of a virtual walk around their school, staying connected to what's happening and seeing so many wonderful moments they would've missed.

School leaders—many of whom are former teachers—often find it hard to be connected to what's happening in their school community. Teachers can invite leaders to follow their class 'Story', a stream of pictures, videos and magic moments from the day. School leaders who follow all their classes' stories get a magical experience of a virtual walk around their school, staying connected to what's happening and seeing so many wonderful moments they would've missed. School Events and Signups: School leaders can easily schedule events and signup slots—making parent-teacher conferences, organizing volunteer signups or schoolwide donations easy and all in one place.

School leaders can easily schedule events and signup slots—making parent-teacher conferences, organizing volunteer signups or schoolwide donations easy and all in one place. Safe and Secure: Every feature ClassDojo builds is private by design. ClassDojo works with the world's top privacy experts to create industry-leading privacy, security and information practices. Schoolwide features provide schools with an additional layer of verification, ensuring that only approved teachers, kids and families can join the school community.

"ClassDojo has been a gamechanger for our school. Everybody uses it and loves it; it's allowed us to build trust with families, and bring our whole school community together. As a result, families have also become a critical part of our literacy initiatives, as we've moved from 9% to 48% reading proficiency," said Brittany Daley, principal of Hamilton Elementary School in San Diego Unified School District. "I started using ClassDojo because of the enthusiasm of my teachers. I'm thrilled that now school leaders will have tools built just for us, too."

To learn more about ClassDojo's newest features for school leaders, visit: www.classdojo.com/sayhello.

About ClassDojo

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child on earth an education they love. Its flagship app is the #1 communication app for children, teachers, and families globally; they use it to stay connected, sharing through the school day with photos, videos, messages, and activities. ClassDojo serves over 90% of K-8 schools in the U.S. and over 45 million kids in classrooms in 180 countries every month. The company has been recognized by Forbes , Inc. and Fast Company for innovation and is a top 100 Y Combinator company . To learn more, visit classdojo.com , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter , or read about ClassDojo's thesis .

