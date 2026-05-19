NATE JACKSON SHATTERS LAUGH FACTORY RECORD WITH SIX SOLD-OUT SHOWS AT LAUGH FACTORY HOLLYWOOD DURING NETFLIX IS A JOKE FEST

"The word of mouth after Nate's first show was so amazing that people lined up for several blocks each night to see him" Post this

"Virtually every great comedian in the world has played Laugh Factory clubs around the country over more than 45 years—including legends such as Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Tim Allen, Jim Carrey, George Carlin, Rodney Dangerfield, Tiffany Haddish and now Nate Jackson," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada.

Nate Jackson met Dave Chappelle 19 years ago, on the night Dave broke the record for the longest continuous Laugh Factory stand-up with a 6 hour and 12 minute set without a break in April 2007. "Dave ran out of cigarettes, and Nate gave him nine cigarettes to help him complete the set." Masada said.

"Dave smoked most of those cigarettes during his set, and he took a liking to Nate. And Nate decided right then that he would someday be a stand-up star, too. And he has."

"I've never seen anyone quicker on their feet than Nate Jackson," Masada said. "He's truly a world-class roastmaster, as the Los Angeles Times has said."

Nate Jackson has become a force in the comedy universe with his one-hour Netflix special that climbed to #3 on Netflix's Top 10 last year.

"The word of mouth after Nate's first show was so amazing that people lined up for several blocks each night to see him," Masada said." He delivered one of the most charismatic sets I've ever seen, with incredible and unpredictable original material."

Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

CONTACT: Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

or Anne Edmond at [email protected] or (917) 238-1229

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY