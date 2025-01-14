From Concept to Reality: March Networks Showcases Voice-Activated AI Smart Search Tool at Intersec Dubai

Refined Through Real-World Testing, AI Smart Search Simplifies Video Retrieval with Voice and Text Commands for Faster, Smarter Insights.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March Networks®, a global leader in cloud-based intelligent video surveillance, is showcasing its revolutionary generative AI Smart Search tool at Intersec Dubai 2025. This innovative feature is designed to transform how businesses interact with and leverage video data, making it faster and easier than ever to find critical information. Following its introduction at the Global Security Exchange Conference (GSX) in September 2024, March Networks has collaborated with a leading multi-location restaurant chain in the USA to refine and optimize the tool.

With AI Smart Search, customers can use text or voice prompts like, “Show me long queues,” to quickly search and find operational and security issues and opportunities. March Networks Logo

AI Smart Search harnesses generative AI's power to significantly enhance video data retrieval's speed and precision. Using text or voice prompts like, "Show me long queues," users can quickly search for specific objects, issues or individuals with unparalleled efficiency and situational awareness. This innovative feature is particularly suited for retail, restaurants, banking, and transportation industries where quick access to actionable insights is critical.

"AI Smart Search represents a significant step forward in intelligent video analytics," said Peter Strom, CEO of March Networks. "Through real-world testing and ongoing refinement, we've enhanced its ability to deliver faster insights and operational efficiencies. We're excited to demonstrate its capabilities at Intersec Dubai, reaffirming our dedication to driving innovation in business intelligence solutions."

Key Features:

Greater Speed and Accuracy: With unmatched precision, you can quickly locate specific events, objects, or individuals in video footage using a voice command or text prompt.

With unmatched precision, you can quickly locate specific events, objects, or individuals in video footage using a voice command or text prompt. Object and Attribute Detection: Search for specific objects, colors, or patterns to streamline investigations.

Search for specific objects, colors, or patterns to streamline investigations. Image Upload and Match: Upload an image, like a logo, to find where it appears in video footage—for example, track rebranding compliance with a query like, "Show me everywhere you see this logo."

Upload an image, like a logo, to find where it appears in video footage—for example, track rebranding compliance with a query like, "Show me everywhere you see this logo." Seamless Integration: Designed to work seamlessly with existing March Networks video solutions, ensuring a smooth customer transition.

Designed to work seamlessly with existing March Networks video solutions, ensuring a smooth customer transition. User-Friendly Web Interface: Accessible directly through a web browser, AI Smart Search is intuitive and easy to use, requiring minimal technical expertise. Predefined search templates streamline the process, helping users quickly identify related issues and maximize the tool's capabilities.

Whether you're a large enterprise or a small business with limited technical resources, the platform enables users of all skill levels to quickly extract valuable insights from video data.

How It Works:

Search for key security and operational issues and opportunities across all locations or select the ones you want to focus on, with filters for date and time, using simple text or voice commands.

Security and Compliance : Look for instances where cash has been left unattended and filter by date, asking, "Show me unattended opened cash registers," or "Show me money left on tables and desks."

: Look for instances where cash has been left unattended and filter by date, asking, "Show me unattended opened cash registers," or "Show me money left on tables and desks." Safety and Risk Management: Track slip and fall prevention by asking, "Show me wet floors," or "Show me wet floor signs."

Track slip and fall prevention by asking, "Show me wet floors," or "Show me wet floor signs." Marketing and Customer Experience: Discover opportunities to improve the customer experience in your business and filter by timeframes by asking, "Show me long queues," or "Show me empty tables."

Discover opportunities to improve the customer experience in your business and filter by timeframes by asking, "Show me long queues," or "Show me empty tables." Stock and Inventory Management: Oversee stock levels and delivery management by asking, "Show me empty shelves," or "Show me open loading dock doors."

Oversee stock levels and delivery management by asking, "Show me empty shelves," or "Show me open loading dock doors." Theft Prevention: Monitor suspicious activity after hours with commands such as, "Show me the parking lot."

Monitor suspicious activity after hours with commands such as, "Show me the parking lot." Operational Efficiency: Ensure cameras are functioning properly and capturing clear video by using commands like, "Show me blurry images."

Intersec Dubai attendees can experience AI Smart Search in action through live demonstrations at stand SA-C23. The March Networks team will be on hand to discuss how this refined technology can address specific challenges across industries, from security and risk management to customer experience and operational efficiency. This showcase marks an exciting milestone in AI Smart Search's journey, with further enhancements and innovations on the horizon as March Networks continues to redefine the future of intelligent video analytics.

For more information about March Networks, visit marchnetworks.com.

To speak to someone about our intelligent video solutions or book a demo, please contact us.

About March Networks

March Networks® is leading the future of intelligent video, transforming enterprise video into actionable business intelligence. Globally recognized for our deep expertise in video security and data analytics, we empower organizations to enhance operational efficiency, security, and profitability. Our cloud-based, intelligent video technologies extend beyond traditional surveillance, integrating AI analytics and advanced integrations like POS systems, IoT devices, and ATMs to drive business growth and improve customer experiences. With over two decades of experience, March Networks is a trusted partner to over 1,000 financial institutions, more than 300 retailers, and over 800 commercial and industrial brands. We are committed to guiding our clients intelligently and cost-effectively through their transition to cloud-based enterprise video. Our extensive network of over 800 certified partners ensures adaptability to a myriad of business needs, integrating with a wide range of third-party cameras and systems. With global reach, local support, and a dedication to customer service, we ensure seamless operation, maintenance, and optimization of systems for customers in over 70 countries. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, March Networks stands as a trusted partner and innovative leader in the intelligent video sector. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com .

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation.

To keep up with March Networks news and updates, subscribe to our Intelligent IP Video Blog and stay connected by following March Networks on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jacqueline Ondaye, Communications Manager, March Networks, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596990/March_Networks_Corporation_From_Concept_to_Reality__March_Networ.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596989/March_Networks_Corporation_From_Concept_to_Reality__March_Networ.jpg