From Cost Control to Competitive Advantage: Owners Are Rethinking Construction

DPR's latest Market Conditions Report highlights how the strategies driving faster delivery and stronger returns for data centers apply for all sectors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper competitive market conditions are reshaping how projects are built, but speed, integration and disciplined execution are separating the most successful projects from the pack. According to the latest Market Conditions Report from DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, projects that apply four key strategies are best positioned to control risk, protect schedules, and outperform in 2026 and beyond.

"While data centers are grabbing headlines for their rapid growth, the bigger story is how owners across all sectors can rethink delivery to gain speed to market," said Roel Aguilar, DPR's national preconstruction leader. "Faster delivery isn't just a construction metric. It's directly tied to revenue, competitiveness, and long-term value. You don't have to be building a data center to benefit from better ways to build."

The report identifies four strategies for project teams navigating today's uneven construction landscape:

Early Integration – Bringing critical partners into design and delivery from the outset accelerates decision-making and reduces downstream risk. Early collaboration among engineers, fabricators, and suppliers can unlock meaningful gains in speed and efficiency.





Bringing critical partners into design and delivery from the outset accelerates decision-making and reduces downstream risk. Early collaboration among engineers, fabricators, and suppliers can unlock meaningful gains in speed and efficiency. Digital Execution – Virtual Design & Construction should move from a support tool to a strategic driver. Early modeling of design and installation enables faster planning, improves coordination, and is essential for prefabricated and modular approaches.





Virtual Design & Construction should move from a support tool to a strategic driver. Early modeling of design and installation enables faster planning, improves coordination, and is essential for prefabricated and modular approaches. Supply Chain Management & Prefabrication – Proactive sourcing is critical to speed. Material constraints, equipment lead times, and site requirements must be evaluated early so teams can make informed decisions about modularization and offsite fabrication before designs are finalized.





Proactive sourcing is critical to speed. Material constraints, equipment lead times, and site requirements must be evaluated early so teams can make informed decisions about modularization and offsite fabrication before designs are finalized. Flexible delivery models – Owners who remain open to evolving delivery methods and adapt to changing market conditions are better positioned to maintain momentum amid uncertainty and evolving project requirements. They will be able to modify plans and processes in response to shifting market conditions and advances in technology.

To learn more and also see DPR's guidance on current construction materials pricing trends, explore the full report as well as DPR's interactive market conditions dashboard.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

