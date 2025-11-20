From Crowded Lots to Long Drives: Navigating Holiday Travel with Confidence

Mercury Insurance Outlines Practical Steps to Protect Drivers and Avoid Common Holiday Mishaps

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is one of the busiest driving periods of the year, with millions of drivers hitting the road to visit loved ones, grab groceries and make Black Friday shopping runs. Unfortunately, it's also one of the most common times for parking lot mishaps, rental car confusion and unexpected roadside incidents. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is offering drivers practical tips to help them stay safe and avoid costly surprises while traveling this season.

"Between crowded parking lots, unpredictable weather and rental car agreements, holiday travel can get complicated fast," said Kevin Quinn, Vice President of Auto Claims at Mercury Insurance. "A little preparation and understanding of your insurance coverage can make all the difference if something unexpected happens on the road."

Top Auto Insurance Tips for Holiday Travel

1. Review your policy before hitting the road.

Make sure your coverage is up to date and fits your travel plans. Comprehensive and collision coverage can help protect you from fender benders, theft and damage that may occur far from home.

2. Check your rental car coverage.

If you're renting a car, verify whether your personal auto policy extends to rentals. Many Mercury Insurance policies include coverage, which can save you from paying for redundant insurance at the rental counter.

3. Protect your car in parking lots.

Parking lots are a hot spot for dings, scratches and minor accidents during the holidays. Park in well-lit areas, avoid tight spots and consider backing into your space for better visibility when leaving.

4. Keep emergency supplies handy.

Prepare an emergency kit with jumper cables, a flashlight, blankets, a first-aid kit and water. Winter weather and heavy traffic can mean longer wait times for roadside assistance.

5. Plan ahead for long drives.

Schedule regular breaks, rotate drivers when possible and don't drive distracted or drowsy. Mercury encourages travelers to use navigation apps for real-time updates on traffic, road closures and weather conditions.

"Accidents and minor incidents can happen even when you plan carefully," added Quinn. "Understanding your policy and knowing what's covered helps you stay calm and focused if something goes wrong."

Whether you're renting a car, driving cross-country, or simply navigating packed mall parking lots, Mercury Insurance reminds drivers to stay alert, review their coverage and travel with peace of mind this holiday season.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For the latest news, please visit the new Mercury Insurance Newsroom at https://newsroom.mercuryinsurance.com/. For further assistance, contact us at [email protected]. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

