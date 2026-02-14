From Date Night to Game Night: Shop Nework's Special Valentine's Deal to Share the Meaningful Moments and Memories

POMONA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nework, a rising player in audiovisual and collaborative solutions, is celebrating Valentine's Day with an exclusive offer of USD50 instant discount for MoveMate portable TVs. Shop Nework's official website to discover the perfect experience-driven gift for your loved ones, designed to enhance entertainment, communication, and lifestyle-focused technology for meaningful moments.

Nework MoveMate AI Portable TV Nework MoveMate HiFi Portable TV

This offer applies to the MoveMate AI Portable TV (USD589.99) — a versatile, everyday companion with long battery life, excellent value, and perfect for streaming, gaming, workouts and daily use; and the MoveMate HiFi Portable TV (USD749.99) — crafted for those who love premium sound and elevated home entertainment, delivering immersive, cinema-quality audio and a more refined listening experience.

With hybrid work and home lifestyles here to stay, consumers are opting for versatile devices that support gaming, relaxation, creativity and social connection in both private and shared spaces. Buying habits are shifting toward experience-driven gifts that create memorable moments, further boosting demand for portable, AI-enabled displays that bring people together.

Portable screens and mobile smart displays are evolving from niche gadgets to household essentials as users demand flexibility and seamless transitions between entertainment, work and daily activities. At the same time, AI is becoming a key differentiator, turning smart displays into personalized hubs that enhance communication, fitness, learning and media consumption with smarter, context-aware experiences.

For couples, families and long‑distance partners, Nework's MoveMate series delivers immersive cinema‑level sound and flexible viewing angles for cozy movie nights or candlelit dinners, plus camera and photo/video playback to relive and capture memories. It also supports video calls to keep loved ones connected no matter the distance.

While for gamers and modern solo users, the portable TV can hook to consoles like PlayStation for a large, crystal‑clear gaming screen with up to 16 hours of battery life for extended play, and doubles as a streaming, social-media and workout companion. Built-in wheels and adjustable positioning make it easy to move around the home for convenient, high-quality entertainment wherever you are.

The MoveMate HiFi Portable TV features a sleek 27" FHD Android 14 touchscreen with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, built-in Google Gemini voice control, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, plus an HD camera with a physical privacy cover, packed for smooth, responsive use around the home.

Audio takes center stage with a professionally tuned 44W HiFi system (quad speakers plus dedicated subwoofer) for deep bass and clear vocals; practical mobility comes via five silent casters and full tilt/swivel/rotation/height adjustment for flexible placement, and up to 8 hours of battery life for untethered entertainment.

Meanwhile, the MoveMate AI Portable TV features a 27" FHD multi-touch display with vivid colors and responsive performance, built‑in battery for up to 16 hours of wireless use, and five wheels plus an adjustable stand for easy mobility and flexible viewing angles.

It runs Android 14 (EDLA-certified) with full Google Play access, Google Voice Assistant and Gemini AI for smart control, and a Qualcomm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for smooth operation. Connectivity includes WiFi, Bluetooth and HDMI for streaming, while dual speakers, a 13MP camera and an integrated microphone cover calls and media consumption.

Headquartered in California, USA, Nework is an innovative brand specializing in audiovisual presentation and collaborative products. Committed to the brand mission of "Empowering with advanced audiovisual, interactive, and AI technologies to improve presentation, collaboration, and communication efficiency," Nework delivers a wide range of products, including interactive displays, cameras, speak phones, Portable TVs, and accessories, all designed to enhance audiovisual presentations and collaboration in business, education, hybrid work and home.

