Nework Redefines Flexible Living: Unveiling the AI-Powered MoveMate Portable TV and Next-Gen P Series Smart Boards for the Ultimate Spring Refresh

POMONA, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring ushers in a wave of home and lifestyle refresh behaviors, Nework, an audiovisual and collaborative solutions provider for education, business, and home, introduces two new innovations, the MoveMate AI 32" Portable TV and the NewBoard P Series Smart Board, designed to elevate entertainment, mobility, and professional collaboration.

A Season of Renewal Meets a New Era of Flexible Technology

NewBoard P Series Smart Board

Spring has increasingly become a cultural moment for reinvention. What was once a season associated primarily with cleaning has evolved into a broader lifestyle reset—one that includes upgrading how people relax, entertain, and work. Across homes nationwide, spring gatherings are shaping the social calendar, from neighborhood potlucks to "bring‑a‑bloom" flower parties and the fast‑growing "backyard movie night party," which has surged more than 130% in popularity. At the same time, workplaces are continuing to refine hybrid collaboration models, prioritizing tools that deliver clarity, mobility, and seamless connectivity.

This shift toward flexible living and working has created a timely opportunity for technology that adapts to people's lifestyles. Nework's latest releases reflect this momentum, offering solutions built for movement, multi‑functionality, and everyday ease.

MoveMate AI 32": A Larger, Smarter Portable TV for Modern Home Entertainment

The MoveMate AI 32" Portable TV marks a significant upgrade from the previous 27‑inch model, delivering a larger screen that enhances immersive viewing across streaming, casual entertainment, and social gatherings. Designed for mobility, the device features five wheels and an adjustable stand, allowing effortless movement between rooms and flexible angle adjustments for different scenarios.

Its 32‑inch FHD multi‑touch display offers vivid color and fast response, while a built‑in battery supports up to 13 hours of wireless operation, making it ideal for spontaneous movie nights, kitchen streaming sessions, or bedroom relaxation. Powered by a Qualcomm octa‑core processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the device runs Android 14 with EDLA certification, providing full access to the Google Play Store.

Additional features include remote‑activated Google Voice Assistant and Gemini AI, dual speakers, a 13MP camera, and easy content sharing via Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, or HDMI. Priced at $799.99, the MoveMate AI 32" is positioned as a versatile entertainment companion for households embracing flexible, room‑to‑room living.

NewBoard P Series: An All‑in‑One Collaboration Hub for Hybrid Work

For professional environments, the NewBoard P Series Smart Board (55"-75") introduces a comprehensive collaboration solution designed for modern hybrid teams. Its enterprise‑grade 48MP 4K conferencing camera features advanced auto‑exposure, auto‑focus, and auto‑white‑balance technology, paired with a 108° wide‑angle lens to ensure every participant appears sharp and natural.

An 8‑microphone array with AI noise reduction filters more than 300 types of background noise, supporting clear voice pickup at distances of 12-16 meters. With AI echo cancellation and double‑talk support, conversations remain smooth and uninterrupted, even in dynamic meeting environments.

The P Series also offers full‑function USB‑C with 4K video, audio, data, and power delivery, along with HDMI output for flexible BYOD and UC&C collaboration. Its 4K UHD professional display, high‑precision infrared touch with up to 20‑point multi‑touch, and Anti-glare (AG) glass create a natural writing and presenting experience. Built‑in white-boarding, annotation tools, instant QR‑code sharing, and IT‑friendly deployment further streamline daily workflows.

Running Android 14 with Google EDLA certification, and optional Windows OPS expansion, the P Series is priced between $2399.99 and $2699.99, depending on size.

As consumers increasingly prioritize mobility, adaptability, and multi‑functional design, Nework continues to position itself as a brand that shapes technology around real lifestyles rather than asking people to adjust to rigid systems.

For more information, please visit https://nework.us/ for portable lifestyle TVs, and https://www.nework.ai/ for professional smart boards and workplace collaboration.

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SOURCE NEWORK LLC