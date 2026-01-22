FROM DIAGNOSIS TO CONNECTION: DSDN AND EUNIE'S BUDDIES PARTNER TO SUPPORT FAMILIES NATIONWIDE

STILLWATER, Minn. and MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) and Eunie's Buddies, a Family Support program by Best Buddies International, are proud to announce a new partnership that extends Eunie's Buddies's established mentorship program to families served through the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network, offering parent-to-parent connection for families navigating the early stages of their Down syndrome journey.

“At the heart of Eunie’s Buddies is connection: parents supporting parents through lived experience,” said Cecilia Elizalde, Senior Director of Best Buddies Family Support. “By partnering with DSDN, we’re expanding the ways families can find guidance, community, and reassurance in those early moments, creating a more seamless and meaningful support system for families of children with Down syndrome.”

The program pairs parents and caregivers seeking support with trained mentors who offer compassionate guidance, lived experience, and a safe space to ask questions and share feelings. Together, the organizations aim to strengthen family connection and ensure that no parent feels alone during or after a Down syndrome diagnosis.

"Our mission has always centered on providing families with timely, compassionate support," said Shannon Prausa, DSDN Family Support Director. "Partnering with Eunie's Buddies expands our ability to connect parents in meaningful ways and meet families exactly where they are."

"At the heart of Eunie's Buddies is connection: parents supporting parents through lived experience," said Cecilia Elizalde, Senior Director of Best Buddies Family Support. "By partnering with DSDN, we're expanding the ways families can find guidance, community, and reassurance in those early moments, creating a more seamless and meaningful support system for families of children with Down syndrome."

Eunie's Buddies, founded to offer support and resources for families with children with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), including Down syndrome, brings a strong foundation of community-building and mentorship.

Program Highlights

One-on-one matches between parents

Thoughtfully trained parent mentors

Support available from diagnosis through any stage of parenting

Flexible communication options based on family preference

Emphasis on emotional support, practical guidance, and connection

Community engagement and learning through webinars, gatherings and fieldtrips

Open to families nationwide, both virtually and in-person

Interested in becoming a mentor or needing mentorship? Get started:

Mentor Registration: https://bit.ly/registration_mentor

Mentee Registration: https://bit.ly/registration_mentee

About DSDN

DSDN is the largest national organization supporting new and expectant parents with a Down syndrome diagnosis. The mission of the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network is to connect, support, and provide accurate information to parents - and the medical professionals who serve them - from the time of diagnosis through age 3 while fostering the opportunity for lifelong connections. Our vision is that every Down syndrome diagnosis will be delivered in an unbiased, factual, and supportive way every time and that families can quickly find meaningful connections.

About Best Buddies:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

About Eunie's Buddies:

Eunie's Buddies is the pioneer program of the Family Support initiative, offering families the guidance, connection, and resources they need as they navigate the journey of raising a child with an IDD. Eunie's Buddies—named affectionately in honor of Special Olympics' founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver—pairs experienced parents of a child with an IDD with new parents who are expecting, have recently welcomed a baby, or are raising a child up to age eight who has just received an IDD diagnosis.

Media Contacts:

Melissa Shutwell

Executive Director, DSDN

[email protected]

Cecilia Elizalde

Senior Director, Family Support

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Buddies International