From Farm to Fiesta: InnovoPro Transforms Chickpea Protein Ingredients into Mexican Culinary Wonders at IFT First

Innovative Chickpea Protein Platform Redefines Mexican Cuisine with Authentic Flavor, Excellent Nutritional Values and Clean-label Profile

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovoPro, a leading provider of chickpea protein solutions, is set to make waves at the highly anticipated IFT First exhibition in Chicago. From July 16th to 19th, visitors to booth S1767 will be treated to a culinary experience like no other, as InnovoPro introduces its fully plant-based Mexican menu. This sensory fiesta promises to redefine traditional Mexican cuisine, showcasing the company's innovative chickpea protein platform that offers an authentic, flavorful, and sustainable alternative to various food applications.

Attendees of IFT First will have the opportunity to savor the fiery richness of plant-based tacos filled with ground chorizo and plant-based chicken. These delectable delights are made possible by InnovoPro's CP-XTURA65, the world's first chickpea-based textured vegetable protein (TVP). Meticulously crafted, they authentically replicate the flavors and textures of their traditional counterparts, revolutionizing plant-based cuisine.

InnovoPro, known for its innovative dairy and egg-free solutions, will also showcase a selection of Mexican sauces to complement these delicious creations. Among them are the smoky Chipotle and the traditional Crema, skillfully developed based on the company's flagship product CP-Pro70.

At the core of these culinary innovations lies InnovoPro's versatile chickpea protein platform, driving the company's commitment to delivering exceptional alternatives.

With its clean-label profile, and remarkable functionality, the chickpea protein platform offers a sustainable option without compromising on taste or nutrition. Boasting an impressive 70% protein and a nutrient-rich composition, InnovoPro's offerings are poised to captivate food manufacturers who seek the next generation of plant-based protein solutions while prioritizing delicious and sustainable ingredients that align with their clean-label goals.

"At InnovoPro, we believe in making delicious, sustainable plant-based options the norm, without compromising on taste or nutrition," stated Michael Kreutzer, Chief Commercial Officer North America, at InnovoPro. "At IFT First 2023, we proudly showcase our exceptional chickpea protein platform, leading the charge in removing undesirable ingredients and delivering outstanding flavor. We empower our customers to drive innovation for a healthier, more sustainable future that consumers are searching for."

The IFT First will be held on July 16-19th at McCormick Place, Chicago. Visit InnovoPro at booth #S1767.

About InnovoPro

InnovoPro revolutionizes the global food and beverage industry with its award-winning chickpea protein-based platform, empowering customers to create delicious, clean-label, and sustainable products. With a proven track record and growing infrastructure, InnovoPro is set to bring innovation worldwide.

Media Contact

Reut Megra - [email protected]

SOURCE InnovoPro