From Fashion-Merchandising Major to Commercial Real Estate Trailblazer, University of Wisconsin-Stout Honors Accomplished Alumna Tanya Ragan

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate developer Tanya Ragan, president of Wildcat Management, is featured as a distinguished alumna by her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis., in their recent annual publication; The Outlook.

Tanya Ragan, whose roots run deep in the Midwest was born and raised in Rochester Minnesota, has built a legacy in Texas. Having previously graduated with a fashion merchandising degree and minor in business administration from UW-S, Dallas, Texas has never been the same since her arrival nearly two decades ago. As the only female-owned developer in downtown Dallas, Tanya builds community and creates authentic neighborhood experiences with a real-world impact on residents and economic growth.

"The most important thing you can do is show up. As a woman working in a highly male-dominated industry – representation matters. Less than 1.5% of women in commercial real estate investment are self-made. The expectation for me is higher than my male peers, and I recognize the responsibility that comes with that role," she said.

Ragan maintains relationships with local business organizations, state officials, City of Dallas leadership, the Dallas police department, and various city departments. She organized and led efforts to revitalize and revive the Dallas Farmers Market neighborhood – now the largest residential district in downtown Dallas; and led teams to relocate and redevelop downtown's oldest commercial building – the Liberty State Bank – and the historic Purse building.

She also redeveloped the highly anticipated historic Purse building. Her latest project in Mansfield, TX, a mixed-use development called Castle Ranch, is fueled by her well-established signature bold energy and vision but on a much larger scale.

A hearty midwestern work ethic amplified by Texas-sized ambition underscores Tanya's impact on communities and rising female entrepreneurs across the country. (News Link)

About Wildcat Management

Wildcat Management is a woman-owned real estate investment, development, and management company. Wildcat takes on mission-driven projects and strategic public-private sector partnerships in the hopes of sparking economic turnaround and community growth. Wildcat Management continues to drive positive transformation for local communities across the country.

