From Fashion-Merchandising Major to Commercial Real Estate Trailblazer, University of Wisconsin-Stout Honors Accomplished Alumna Tanya Ragan

News provided by

Wildcat Management

20 Nov, 2023, 17:01 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate developer Tanya Ragan, president of Wildcat Management, is featured as a distinguished alumna by her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis., in their recent annual publication; The Outlook. 

Tanya Ragan, whose roots run deep in the Midwest was born and raised in Rochester Minnesota, has built a legacy in Texas. Having previously graduated with a fashion merchandising degree and minor in business administration from UW-S, Dallas, Texas has never been the same since her arrival nearly two decades ago. As the only female-owned developer in downtown Dallas, Tanya builds community and creates authentic neighborhood experiences with a real-world impact on residents and economic growth.

"The most important thing you can do is show up. As a woman working in a highly male-dominated industry – representation matters. Less than 1.5% of women in commercial real estate investment are self-made. The expectation for me is higher than my male peers, and I recognize the responsibility that comes with that role," she said.

Ragan maintains relationships with local business organizations, state officials, City of Dallas leadership, the Dallas police department, and various city departments. She organized and led efforts to revitalize and revive the Dallas Farmers Market neighborhood – now the largest residential district in downtown Dallas; and led teams to relocate and redevelop downtown's oldest commercial building – the Liberty State Bank – and the historic Purse building.

She also redeveloped the highly anticipated historic Purse building. Her latest project in Mansfield, TX, a mixed-use development called Castle Ranch, is fueled by her well-established signature bold energy and vision but on a much larger scale.

A hearty midwestern work ethic amplified by Texas-sized ambition underscores Tanya's impact on communities and rising female entrepreneurs across the country. (News Link)

About Wildcat Management

Wildcat Management is a woman-owned real estate investment, development, and management company. Wildcat takes on mission-driven projects and strategic public-private sector partnerships in the hopes of sparking economic turnaround and community growth. Wildcat Management continues to drive positive transformation for local communities across the country.

For questions or comments regarding Wildcat Management, please contact Monica Moreno, Executive Manager at [email protected] or office at 214-758-0348.

Facebook   Instagram   Twitter   LinkedIn   Website

Media Contact 
Monica Moreno
Email: [email protected]
Cell: 469-882-8716

SOURCE Wildcat Management

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.